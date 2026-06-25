The Oregon Ducks have been targeting a plethora of talented prospects, including the state of Tennessee's finest athlete, four-star Tae Walden Jr.

Walden Jr. is ranked as the No. 56 prospect in the nation, No. 4 athlete in the country, and also ranks as the No. 3 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports. If Walden Jr. were to commit to the Ducks, he would be the third-highest-rated commit in the class.

Collierville's Tae Walden Jr (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walden Jr. announced that he is down to five schools, and will announce his commitment on July 1 during the Rivals Summer Signing Day Show, per Hayes Fawcett. The schools that he announced he is down to include the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and the Oregon Ducks.

Walden Jr. being ranked so highly has been just one reason that he has been viewed as a top target for some of these schools, but when it comes to his talent on the field, he is an undeniable prospect. In his junior season, Walden Jr. finished with an unbelievable stat line on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football, securing his spot as a top-ranked athlete in the state of Tennessee.

On the offensive side of the ball, Walden Jr. finished with 42 catches and also finished the season with 912 yards, according to 247Sports. He also finished with 10 touchdowns, which means that he was scoring every 91.2 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, he finished with 28 tackles, but his bread and butter is his coverage skills, as he finished last season with 17 pass deflections and five interceptions.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning introduces the song “Shout” during the Ducks' game against Oregon State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 22, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many believe his offensive skills will allow him to be a wide receiver at the next level, defense is in his blood. His father, Erik Walden, was a former NFL linebacker with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and the Tennessee Titans. In his time in the NFL, Walden finished with 356 tackles, along with 36 sacks.

Walden Jr. is a top target for the schools in his top five, including the Oregon Ducks, whom he officially visited during June. Per Walden's social media, his visit took place on June 19, which was his fifth visit on the recruiting trail. The four teams that he visited prior to the trip to Eugene included the remainder of the teams in his top five. He first visited the Auburn Tigers on May 29, visited the LSU Tigers on June 5, followed LSU with a trip to Georgia on June 12, and went to Ole Miss on June 16.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, right greets inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa as the team walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Landing the commitment of Walden Jr. would be huge for the Ducks and would fulfill a need that they continue to search to fill on a daily basis.

They need to add another cornerback, as they have only landed one cornerback out of their total of 17 commits in the class of 2027 thus far. That commit is four-star prospect Josiah Molden from the state of Oregon. Walden Jr. wouldn't exactly round out the class, but he would just inch the Ducks closer to finishing the overall puzzle.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.