Four-Star Recruit Tae Walden Jr.’s Commitment Date Raises Oregon Intrigue
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The Oregon Ducks have been targeting a plethora of talented prospects, including the state of Tennessee's finest athlete, four-star Tae Walden Jr.
Walden Jr. is ranked as the No. 56 prospect in the nation, No. 4 athlete in the country, and also ranks as the No. 3 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports. If Walden Jr. were to commit to the Ducks, he would be the third-highest-rated commit in the class.
Walden Jr. announced that he is down to five schools, and will announce his commitment on July 1 during the Rivals Summer Signing Day Show, per Hayes Fawcett. The schools that he announced he is down to include the Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and the Oregon Ducks.
Walden Jr. being ranked so highly has been just one reason that he has been viewed as a top target for some of these schools, but when it comes to his talent on the field, he is an undeniable prospect. In his junior season, Walden Jr. finished with an unbelievable stat line on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football, securing his spot as a top-ranked athlete in the state of Tennessee.
On the offensive side of the ball, Walden Jr. finished with 42 catches and also finished the season with 912 yards, according to 247Sports. He also finished with 10 touchdowns, which means that he was scoring every 91.2 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, he finished with 28 tackles, but his bread and butter is his coverage skills, as he finished last season with 17 pass deflections and five interceptions.
While many believe his offensive skills will allow him to be a wide receiver at the next level, defense is in his blood. His father, Erik Walden, was a former NFL linebacker with the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and the Tennessee Titans. In his time in the NFL, Walden finished with 356 tackles, along with 36 sacks.
Walden Jr. is a top target for the schools in his top five, including the Oregon Ducks, whom he officially visited during June. Per Walden's social media, his visit took place on June 19, which was his fifth visit on the recruiting trail. The four teams that he visited prior to the trip to Eugene included the remainder of the teams in his top five. He first visited the Auburn Tigers on May 29, visited the LSU Tigers on June 5, followed LSU with a trip to Georgia on June 12, and went to Ole Miss on June 16.
Landing the commitment of Walden Jr. would be huge for the Ducks and would fulfill a need that they continue to search to fill on a daily basis.
They need to add another cornerback, as they have only landed one cornerback out of their total of 17 commits in the class of 2027 thus far. That commit is four-star prospect Josiah Molden from the state of Oregon. Walden Jr. wouldn't exactly round out the class, but he would just inch the Ducks closer to finishing the overall puzzle.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_