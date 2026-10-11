Five Biggest Winners and Losers as Oregon's Season Takes Major Hit vs. UCLA

EUGENE — In their newest “Oregon of Speed” uniforms, the now-unranked Oregon Ducks were anything but quick to return to form after a bye week. Oregon suffered its second loss of the season with a 17-15 loss to the Bruins.

With the Ducks’ offense struggling to find its rhythm and backup quarterback Dylan Raiola turning in one of the least efficient outings of his career in place of Dante Moore, Oregon struggled to get much going offensively.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, the Ducks’ defense came up clutch throughout the game and made key plays that allowed Oregon to stay in it until the end. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough to get past a disciplined UCLA team led by Bob Chesney, whose squad is reminiscent of last season’s Indiana team.

With a Nebraska Cornhuskers squad that gave the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers a run for their money on Saturday, falling just 20-17, coming to Autzen Stadium next, Oregon will need to build on the positives and clean up its mistakes. With two losses already on its résumé, the Ducks will need to win out to have a shot at the College Football Playoff, and even then, a playoff berth is far from guaranteed.

Oregon Ducks Winners and Losers After Costly UCLA Upset

Losers

1. Oregon's Offense and Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Oregon's offense had an opportunity to establish momentum coming out of its bye week, but instead, the Ducks delivered one of their most disappointing performances of the season at the worst possible time.

Oregon finished with 233 total yards, including just 34 rushing yards on 26 attempts, and converted only one of its 12 third-down attempts. The Ducks struggled to sustain drives throughout the afternoon, which ultimately left their defense with little margin for error.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks with Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive struggles began early and never subsided. Oregon managed just 56 total yards in the first half, compared to UCLA's 241, and repeatedly squandered opportunities created by its defense.

Raiola's first start as Oregon's official starting quarterback was also difficult, to say the least. With Dante Moore sidelined after suffering a concussion against USC, the former Nebraska quarterback received his first opportunity to lead the Ducks from the opening kickoff.

He finished just 6-of-19 passing for 43 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions before being benched in favor of third-string quarterback Brock Thomas in the fourth quarter.

With Nebraska coming to Autzen Stadium next, Oregon will need a much more efficient offensive performance to avoid another damaging result. Whether Raiola gets another opportunity to start, the Ducks need to find answers quickly.

2. Oregon's Turnovers, Penalties and Lack of Discipline

Penalties continued to show up for Oregon versus UCLA. The Ducks committed seven turnovers, including five lost fumbles and two interceptions. It was a disastrous display of ball security that repeatedly handed UCLA opportunities to take control of the game.

The Bruins scored 14 points off Oregon's giveaways.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

Oregon's defense repeatedly gave the offense opportunities to recover, but rather than rewarding those stops with sustained drives and points, the Ducks continued to give the ball away.

The final sequence was yet another example of Oregon struggling to execute when it mattered most. After Thomas connected with wide receiver Evan Stewart for a late touchdown, the Ducks had an opportunity to tie the game with a two-point conversion. A UCLA penalty gave Oregon another chance from closer to the goal line, but the offensive line failed to create enough room for Davison to cross the plane.

If the Ducks hope to salvage their season, improving their ball security and discipline must become immediate priorities. Oregon has enough talent to compete with the best teams in the country, but that talent means little when turnovers and penalties repeatedly derail its chances.

3. Oregon's National Championship Hopes

At the beginning of the season, Oregon was widely viewed as a legitimate national championship contender. The Ducks entered the year with the fifth-best national championship odds according to ESPN's College Football Power Index, and the program made no secret of its ambitions.

Five games into the season, that vision has become more difficult to achieve.

Oregon is now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play following losses to Oklahoma State and UCLA.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Darby Winter

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field provides more opportunities for teams with multiple losses to earn an at-large bid. However, that does not mean Oregon can afford any more mistakes.

Even if the Ducks win out, a playoff berth is not guaranteed. A 10-2 finish could keep Oregon in contention, but the selection committee will weigh the team's overall résumé against those of other contenders, including strength of schedule, quality wins and the circumstances surrounding its losses.

The Ducks still have time to turn their season around, but their margin for error is now nonexistent.

Winners

1. Oregon's Resilient Defense

Despite being repeatedly put in difficult situations by the offense's mistakes, Oregon's defense limited UCLA to 17 points and 312 total yards.

The Bruins opened with a 62-yard completion from quarterback Nico Iamaleava to wide receiver Aidan Mizell, which set up a first-and-goal opportunity near the Oregon goal line. Rather than allowing UCLA to capitalize on the explosive play, the Ducks stopped the Bruins three consecutive times from the 1-yard line and forced an incompletion on fourth down.

Oregon defensive back Koi Perich, right, dives on a fumbled ball as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Safety Koi Perich was among the biggest difference-makers. He finished with 11 tackles and recorded an interception in the end zone. On top of that, he also recovered a fumble.

Defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei also delivered a major performance. He recorded two sacks and blocked a 27-yard field goal attempt.

Ultimately, the defense could not compensate for every offensive mistake. The loss exposed major problems elsewhere on the team, but the defense gave Oregon every opportunity to escape with a win.

2. Dylan Raiola's Accountability

Raiola's performance against UCLA was one he will want to forget, but the quarterback's response afterward was a reminder that a difficult game does not have to define a player's character.

After throwing two interceptions and completing just 31.6 percent of his passes, Raiola was benched in the fourth quarter. It would have been easy for the young quarterback to focus on the circumstances surrounding his first start, point to the offense's broader struggles or express frustration about being pulled from the game.

Oregon Ducks OnSI

Instead, Raiola accepted responsibility for his performance and explained why he felt compelled to face the difficult questions after the loss.

“I got a younger brother, and he looks up to me, and I mean, this isn’t just football. This is life, and tough situations happen, and you gotta, you gotta own them,” Raiola said in the postgame press conference. “The product I put out there, I gotta live with that. So, I mean, I gotta own everything, take it on the chin and move forward.”

That accountability does not erase the mistakes that contributed to Oregon's loss. The Ducks need better quarterback play, improved ball security and more consistent offensive execution if they hope to salvage their season.

However, Raiola's response showed an understanding of the responsibility that comes with his position.

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