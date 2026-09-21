One Number Behind Oregon's Dominant Performance Over Portland State

It was impossible to ignore the number on the scoreboard at Autzen Stadium Friday night as the No. 20 Oregon Ducks (2-1) walked off the field new owners of the program’s largest-ever margin of victory, courtesy of an 84-0 drubbing of Portland State (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky).

And while 84 points is an impressive feat, a smaller number nearly half its size might serve to better explain Oregon’s dominance over the Vikings.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning runs out to the field with players before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One week after posting just 12 first downs in its upset loss to Oklahoma State (2-1), the Ducks rebounded, hanging a program-record 43 first downs on Portland State.

The Vikings logged only five, giving Oregon 8.6 first downs for its opponent’s one.

Here’s what changed in a matter of six days.

43 First Downs, a Breakdown

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison carries the ball versus the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s offensive outburst attacked the Vikings from all angles to break the program’s previous mark of 40 first downs set against Eastern Washington on Sept. 10, 2022.

Ducks Single-Game First-Down Records:

Portland State (2026) - 43

Eastern Washington (2022) - 40

Washington (2007) - 39

Portland State (2023) - 38

Oregon State (2011) - 38

Coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon squad scored touchdowns on 12 of its 13 drives, spreading its 43 first downs between 16 on the ground and 25 through the air, along with two via penalty.

The biggest impact came on third down, where Oregon converted 11-of-14 opportunities (78.6 percent). The Ducks also converted both of their fourth-down opportunities after entering the game 0-for-6 to start the season.

The result was 94 offensive plays for Oregon to just 37 for Portland State.

How the Oregon Ducks Did It

Simply put, more first downs meant more possession time for the Ducks and fewer opportunities for the Vikings.

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore dances during the Ducks 84-0 win over the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon held the ball for two-thirds of the game at 40 minutes and 52 seconds, compared to the 19 minutes and eight seconds that Portland State spent with the ball.

Lanning’s squad converted more first downs through the air, but the true damage was done out of the backfield, where eight Ducks carried the ball for 289 yards. The Vikings rushed for two net yards on the night. Yes, two.

And while starting quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks built a 49-0 lead at halftime, Oregon’s true precision came in the third quarter under second-string quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Portland State, conversely, held the ball for a mere two minutes and 52 seconds during the quarter.

The Nebraska transfer was downright surgical, finishing 11-of-11 for 124 yards and three touchdowns in his Ducks debut.

Oregon ran 25 plays for 173 yards and three touchdowns over Raiola’s four possessions, eating up 12 minutes and 13 seconds off the clock. His three scoring drives went for 80, 57 and 38 yards and used up almost 10 minutes.

Raiola generated 12 first downs, nine on passes, matching the number of first downs that the Ducks garnered in the Oklahoma State loss.

From Portland State to No. 12 USC

Oregon can’t play Portland State every week.

A Week 4 road trip to face No. 12 USC promises to be exponentially tougher. But the Trojans, despite their top-12 ranking, could be susceptible to sustained drives.

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) sacks USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USC entered the weekend allowing an average of 15.0 first downs per game. Enter Rutgers, who moved the chains 27 times on the Trojans, despite ranking No. 103 nationally in first-down offense.

The Scarlet Knights also converted 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) on third down, ran up 460 yards of offense and held onto the ball for 33 minutes and eight seconds.

The same basic blueprint employed by Oregon over Portland State.

The Ducks ranked No. 5 nationally in first down offense before facing Portland State.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Brady Bidwell (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the official NCAA stats update, it’s likely that Oregon will be challenging the Miami Hurricanes for the top spot in the country with around 116 first downs, if not ahead.

USC, it should be noted, will also claim a spot among the top five first-down offenses, with roughly 105.

With two of the nation’s best at resetting the chains butting heads in Los Angeles on Saturday, it would come as little shock to see a game sustained by long drives, along with a power struggle for possession time and pace of play where big plays come at a premium.

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