Oregon’s ‘Ducks vs. Them’ Captures Meaningful Dan Lanning Moment

EUGENE - Oregon’s second “Ducks vs. Them” video of the season has arrived, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Ducks’ historic 84-0 victory over Portland State in front of a sold-out crowd at Autzen Stadium.

Although a lopsided game might not hold the same tense moments as other Ducks vs. Them videos of the past, the video’s most meaningful moment had little to do with the final score. It shared the story of young Ducks fan Oli Fasone, a Eugene native who was diagnosed in kindergarten with a tumor the size of a football.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning’s Special Relationship With Oli Fasone

Oli later underwent a bone marrow transplant following a relapse and has developed a special relationship with Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Lanning and Oli FaceTimed on the morning of Oregon’s game against Portland State.

"This is one of the strongest people I know, but he has cancer again. He's gone back for treatment... He was hoping for a Ducks win today, so I'm glad we were able to get that. I told him, hey, we're going to go win on the field, you go win today while he's getting treatment in Seattle," Lanning said.

Oli’s courage and resilience provided the emotional heart of the video and it was clear that Lanning appreciates their relationship and understands the perspective it provides beyond football.

From there, the episode shifted back to football and chronicled how the Ducks responded to their Oklahoma State loss with a record-setting performance against Portland State.

Oregon Ducks Respond To Adversity After Oklahoma State Loss

The Oregon football program doesn't release the cinematic recaps after a loss, so Ducks fans did not get to see inside the program in week two, leading up to the upset loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. However, this video displayed how the Ducks rebounded, with a lot of new faces getting playing time and scoring touchdowns vs. Portland State.

The video title is "Back To The Basics."

There were six Ducks that scored the first touchdowns of their careers, 14 players recorded a reception and 10 different players reached the end zone. In Oregon’s behind-the-scenes look at the victory, the reactions surrounding those milestones were some of the most powerful moments.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander and reporter Bri Amaranthus | Seigher Brown

Oregon receivers Messiah Hampton and Brady Bidwell, tight ends Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh, running backs Tradarian Ball and Brandon Smith got their first-ever college touchdowns. Freshman Jett Washington, who many know as Kobe Bryant's nephew, got two total tackles (one solo) with two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Also notable, Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola started the second half of the game and took full command of the offense, completing all 11 of his passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns. It was the Nebraska transfer's first real game action since breaking his fibula nearly a year ago on Nov. 1, 2025.

The final score of 84-0 was the largest margin of victory in Oregon’s modern era and the largest ever recorded at Autzen Stadium.

Beyond the records, however, the blowout created opportunities for young players to experience career-defining moments.... and for the cameras to catch some of the heart-warming moments. One example is when Eugene-native Brady Bidwell celebrates his first touchdown with his dad, NFL veteran Josh Bidwell, who also played for the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Darby Winter

Ducks vs. Them From Oregon-USC 2025

Oregon fans have seen glimpses of Lanning's intensity in large thanks to the video team's compelling 'Ducks vs. Them' cinematic recaps. Some of the most memorable moments include his "death by a thousand cuts" speech before a double-overtime victory at Penn State, his "They are playing for clicks, we are playing for wins" speech before defeating Colorado and coach Deion Sanders.

However the pregame speech that is resurfacing this week is from Oregon vs. USC in 2025.

"After they start to bleed, we say one more round. Really simple. For the seniors in this room, you get an opportunity to lay it on the line. They're living off their history. Matt Leinart, he ain't walking through there. Reggie Bush ain't going to show up," Lanning said.

"Understand something. Why are you wearing black? You're going to a Trojan funeral," Lanning said in a moment that sparks goosebumps.

“Both are highly competitive, highly motivated.”



Rece Davis’ comments on Lincoln Riley, Dan Lanning and the differences between Oregon and USC loom large ahead of Saturday’s top-20 matchup.#GoDucks https://t.co/cImJ6pXt9z — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 21, 2026

Not only do the videos delight the fan base, they often grab national headlines and surely boost recruiting. Lanning pulled back the curtain in an exclusive interview with Bri Amaranthus.

“I think that group is incredibly talented. They're innovative. I think they appreciate the access that we give them. Give them the opportunity to be able to take advantage of moments. They're doing some stuff that nobody else in college football is doing," Lanning said of Oregon's video team to Amaranthus.

"Give them a long leash and hope that you have to say, ‘whoa’ not ‘go.’ That's been that group's mantra - there's some moments where I'm like, ‘hey, whoa.’ But I'd rather be saying that than ‘go,’ and they're pushing the edge every week. They're making it fun for our fans and our recruits across the nation, and they've done an unbelievable job. The product speaks for itself," Lanning said.

It’s a charged rivalry week, and Oregon fans are eager for any inside look at the program before the Ducks “storm LA.” The matchup marks the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams and kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on NBC.

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