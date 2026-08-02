Oregon Ducks Standing Out to Elite Defensive Line Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are among the early favorites to land class of 2028 recruit, defensive lineman Dawson Jacobs. Jacobs recently spoke to Chad Simmons of Rivals about schools that have been standing out to him so far in his recruiting process.

Oregon Ducks Standing Out To Recruit Dawson Jacobs

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dawson Jacobs is a 6-2, 255 pound defensive lineman out of Roswell, Georgia. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 defensive lineman in the class of 2028 per 247Sports.

“I would Oregon has been pretty consistent,” Jacobs said. “They really started off strong and wanted me to be a part of the program. I really value schools that want to build a relationship with you.”

In addition to Oregon, Jacobs revealed that the Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies, and Ohio State Buckeyes have his attention right now.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jacobs stressed in addition to being the best defensive lineman he can be, he wants a school that can also “make him into something off the field” too.

As a sophomore for Blessed Trinity last season, Jacobs had 96 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 12 games played, per MaxPreps.

Oregon has yet to receive a commitment from a high school recruit in the class of 2028. Instead, Oregon has been loading up on the 2027 recruiting class.

The Ducks 2027 class currently consists of 24 commitments, with 16 of them coming from four or five star recruits. There is no storage of talent on the defensive side of the ball, especially up front.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

These of just a handful of Oregon’s four star recruits in the 2027 class: edge rusher Rashad Streets, defensive lineman Zane Rowe, and defensive lineman Cam Pritchett. If all of them follow through and sign with Oregon when national signing day comes around, Jacobs could end up joining them on the Ducks’ defensive line for years to come if he follows their footsteps in the next year's national signing day.

Rivals ranks Oregon’s 2027 class No. 4 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten. If the Ducks hold on to this top four ranking, it will make it four recruiting classes in a row (2024, 2025, 2026, 2027) with a top four ranked class.

As for Oregon’s defensive line heading into the 2026 season, it appears to be one of their biggest team strengths.

The Ducks defensive front is headlined by outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, and defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington. All four of them were on Oregon’s defense last season and return for another crack at a national title in 2026.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon is tied for the fourth best odds to win the national title at +800 with the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers. The favorites are the Ohio State Buckeyes with odds of +600.

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