Oregon Fans Will Love Latest NFL Draft Prediction For Kenyon Sadiq

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to feature selections of several players from the Oregon Ducks, with a select few projected to be drafted in the early rounds. One of those Ducks projected to hear his name called early is Oregon star tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who, after three remarkable seasons in Eugene, enters the NFL Draft as a top prospect and projected first-round selection.

Outside of being awarded Big Ten Tight End of the Year and being a finalist for the Mackey Award, Sadiq totaled 80 receptions for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Ducks,

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) makes a reception Oregon State Beavers defensive back Tyrice Ivy Jr. (12) of the game at Autzen Stadium. Sadiq scored a touchdown on the play. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Several potential landing spots for Sadiq would be considered great fits, but there is one team that Oregon fans would love for the former Ducks star tight end to land with.

Kenyon Sadiq's NFL Draft Projection

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

According to NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah’s 2026 NFL mock draft 2.0, Sadiq is projected to be selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 22 overall pick, pairing him with former Oregon star quarterback Justin Herbert.

The quarterback-to-tight end connection between two former Ducks in Los Angeles for the 2026 NFL season is bound to excite Oregon fans. Herbert was the quarterback for the Ducks from 2016 to 2019, throwing for 10,541 passing yards, 95 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions, including a 64 percent completion percentage.

During his senior season in 2019, Herbert led the Ducks to a Pac-12 championship victory over the Utah Utes and a 28-27 Rose Bowl win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The addition of Sadiq to the Chargers' offense next season could help Los Angeles get over the hump in the postseason, as Herbert has yet to win a playoff game entering his seventh year in the NFL.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Herbert has a 0-3 postseason record with the Chargers, which includes brutal losses to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2022), Houston Texans (2024), and New England Patriots (2025). The Chargers' latest postseason loss came against the Patriots, falling 16-3 on the road in the AFC Wild Card Round.

What Sadiq's Addition Could Mean For Chargers

Entering their third season under coach Jim Harbaugh, Sadiq could potentially join a talented Chargers offense that is not only a favorite to win the AFC West but also make a run to Super Bowl LXI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2027.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a pass during the first half against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Kerry Brown (14) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Key offensive players, in addition to the potential selection of Sadiq, that could have an impact on the Chargers' push to the Super Bowl next season include wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, along with second-year tight end Oronde Gadsden.

In his rookie season with the Chargers, Gadsden recorded 49 receptions for 664 yards and three touchdowns. If the Chargers decide to select Sadiq in the draft, it’ll be interesting to see how he and Gadsden share reps next season with the Chargers. Given Sadiq’s talent, it is extremely likely that he would take over the starting role.