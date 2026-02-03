Oregon Ducks Fans Will Love This Latest NFL Draft Projection

With the official end of the 2025 NFL season closing in, the NFL and NFL general managers will turn their attention towards April and the 2026 NFL Draft. The Ducks are coming off a 2025 NFL Draft that saw 10 total Oregon players drafted onto NFL teams, and one recent mock draft by The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner and Scott Dochterman has three Ducks being selected in the first two rounds tight end Kenyon Sadiq, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and safety Dillon Thieneman.

Kenyon Sadiq Rising up NFL Draft Boards?

Sadiq has been predicted to be chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by Baumgardner and Dochterman. If Sadiq is indeed selected at No. 15 overall, it would be the highest an Oregon Ducks tight end has ever been selected in the draft, and the highest since Ducks tight end Russ Francis was selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 16 overall pick in the 1975 NFL Draft.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sadiq is widely predicted to be the first tight end taken off the board and has been predicted by many outlets to be taken in the middle to late first round. The Buccaneers could certainly select Sadiq, but there are a few teams in front of Tampa Bay that may think addressing their tight end needs in the first round is the correct move.

The Miami Dolphins select three picks before Tampa Bay and could pull the trigger on Sadiq, while the Chiefs select at No. 9 overall, and depending on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s decision to stay with the team or retire, Sadiq could find himself as a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft.

Emmanuel Pregnon Prediction

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field with his team for warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the same mock draft from The Athletic, former Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon will be selected with the No. 35 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have who they think will be their franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, and will most likely prioritize protecting him throughout the next few seasons. It is possible that Pregnon is selected slightly before the Titans pick at No. 35, but if the Titans do want to take pass protection for Ward seriously, Pregnon could very well be their guy.

Dillon Thieneman Predicted to Join Chicago Bears

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last former Duck predicted by Baumgardner and Dochterman to be taken in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft is safety Dillon Thieneman. Thieneman’s finest moment of the 2025 Oregon season came on the road against Penn State when he secured the walk-off winner interception.

Thieneman has been predicted by many to go on day two of the NFL Draft, while some believe he could sneak into the first round. The Athletic has predicted that the Chicago Bears will draft Thieneman with the No. 57 overall pick.