New Player Rankings Reveal Oregon Ducks' Dominance

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks finished the 2025 season with only a pair of losses to the eventual National Champion Indiana Hoosiers and with a semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff. Talent across position groups played a major role in the Ducks' success last season.

Five different Oregon players landed in ESPN’s top 100 players of the 2025 college football season. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, safety Dillon Thieneman, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon and defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington were the Ducks included in the recent player rankings.

Dillon Thieneman

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Thieneman ranked No. 57 on ESPN’s 2025 rankings. In addition to Pregnon and Sadiq, Thieneman figures to be one of Oregon's highest draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The safety spent one season in Eugene after transferring from Purdue. Thieneman posted 96 total tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions for the Ducks last season. It was his third season with 95-plus tackles. He delivered signature moments in his short time in an Oregon uniform, including his walk-off interception at Penn State.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A'Mauri Washington

The other defensive player joining Thieneman in the top-100 was Washington. Many Oregon fans anticipated that Washington was set for a breakout season in 2025, and they were proven to be correct.

Washington nicely complemented transfer Bear Alexander on the defensive line. He finished the season with eight pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for a loss and five quarterback hurries. The defensive lineman announced he was forgoing the NFL Draft and will be back at Oregon in 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq

Along with Thieneman, Sadiq is the other junior who is heading to the draft. He comes in at No. 41 in the rankings after recording eight touchdowns in 2025 on 51 receptions. Sadiq only needed one season at the top of the Ducks’ depth chart to show that he’s one of the nation’s top tight ends.

The Oregon star led the nation in receiving touchdowns by a tight end last season, while also displaying his skills as a blocker. Sadiq was at times limited due to injury in 2025, but even at less than full health, it was hard to deny his status as one of the best players on the field.

Emmanuel Pregnon

Pregnon is another player who immediately made an impact for the Ducks as a transfer. He started every game on Oregon’s offensive line, which was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Pregnon heads to the next level with his eligibility running out, and he is projected to be one of the top interior linemen available.

Can Pregnon be the second Ducks offensive lineman selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in as many years?

Dante Moore

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the protection of Pregnon and the unit up front, Moore proved himself as an impressive quarterback in 2025. He’s the highest-ranked Duck by ESPN, coming in at No. 24. He tallied 30 passing touchdowns and 3,565 passing yards in his first season as an Oregon starter.

Moore was projected to go No. 2 in the 2026 NFL Draft, but instead decided to return to Eugene for another year. He should have the opportunity to rise in the rankings at the end of the 2026 season with more experience under his belt, as could Washington, who will return.

Where the Ducks Ranked

No. 57 Safety Dillon Thieneman

No. 54 Defensive Lineman A’Mauri Washington

No. 41 Tight End Kenyon Sadiq

No. 39 Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon

No. 24 Quarterback Dante Moore