Oregon Fans Will Love Where These Ducks Land in Latest NFL Draft Projection

In a recent projection from Field Yates, the Oregon Ducks have three players hearing their names called within the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

The usual suspects of former Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman and tight end Kenyon Sadiq are projected to be first-round picks by Yates, but Ducks fans may be excited by which team is projected to select offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon.

Dillon Thieneman - Pick 18 (Minnesota Vikings)

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman helps inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher warm up during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman is one of the more intriguing players in the 2026 NFL Draft, as he is one of the better players when it comes to the defensive side of the football. He has a ton of athleticism and is one of the more lengthy safeties in the class. He has previously been compared to Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton for his unique style of play, and similar to the NFL star, Thieneman can find himself playing both in the slot and near the box.

Thieneman is set to be selected within the first round, as there are very few projections that have him falling to the second day of the draft. Thieneman's perfect fit seems to be the Vikings, which is where he is selected in this recent NFL Mock Draft by Yates.

Thieneman would be replacing an outgoing Harrison Smith, who is one of their better players in franchise history.

Kenyon Sadiq - Pick 19 (Carolina Panthers)

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sadiq is one of the better tight ends to come through the NFL Draft as of recently, which has many reporters believing that he will be a first-round selection in the 2026 edition of the draft. Sadiq has done a great job when it comes to being a pass catcher, but his freak-like ability allows him to play many roles to perfection.

Sadiq can be a blocking tight end if needed, and he can be a star when it comes to this factor of his game, which will be very beneficial for the NFL team that selects him. Oftentimes, NFL teams will want a player who can be a fair balance of both, and Sadiq fits that mold.

He is a perfect fit with the Panthers, as he would be replacing Tommy Tremble, who is solid but not great. Sadiq would have the chance to be an immediate starter for the Panthers, and will be pushing for the opportunity to be named as one of the better tight ends in the league. Sadiq will also have the chance to make his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year if he plays up to the expectations that he has.

Emmanuel Pregnon - Pick 55 (Los Angeles Chargers)

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pregnon is predicted to be the third player in the draft selected from the Oregon program, according to Yates' mock draft. He is expected to be selected later in the second round, which could be the case, but it is almost certain that he will be selected within the first two days of the NFL Draft.

Pregnon would be a steal at pick 55, as he is one of the better guards in the country, and will have the chance to show that when he gets to the NFL. As for the fit, the Chargers would be able to get Pregnon on the field quite early, which is a huge plus.

This would be one of the bigger selections of the second-round.