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Oregon Ducks Final Injury Update Before USC Trojans Matchup

Both the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans have injury questions heading into Saturday's contest.
Charlie Viehl|
Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium.
Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Oregon DucksUSC Trojans

Los Angeles — With the No. 20 Oregon Ducks and the No. 12 USC Trojans scheduled to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT, the final injury reports are out as both teams have a clearer picture of who is available on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Final Availability Reports

oregon ducks jamari johnson injury availability report usc trojans jahkeem stewart trent mosley dan lanning lincoln riley
Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon

Game Time Decision

Jamari Johnson, tight end
Kendre Harrison, tight end

Out

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver
Jalen Lott, wide receiver
Simeon Price, running back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

USC

Game Time Decision

Jahkeem Stewart, defensive line
Alex Graham, safety

Out

Trent Mosley, wide receiver
Corey Simms, wide receiver
Kendarius Reddick, safety
Taylor Johnson, linebacker
Kilian O'Connor, offensive lineman

The biggest injury news leading up to Oregon vs. USC has been the status of Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan and Trojans receiver Trent Mosley, who are both expected to miss Saturday's tilt. USC arguably has more questions than Oregon does with Trojans defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart still waiting to make his 2026 debut after dealing with a foot injury.

Stewart was listed as questionable on Friday before the game, and so was USC safety Alex Graham, and his availability could be key for the Trojans' secondary. USC, like Oregon, has also had to deal with multiple long-term injuries to center Kilian O'Connor and wide receiver Corey Simms.

As for Oregon, with McClellan officially sidelined for multiple weeks with a broken foot, tight end Jamari Johnson's availability is the biggest one to monitor. The star tight end warmed up with the Ducks before the team faced Portland State, but Johnson has missed the last two games for Oregon after suffering an undisclosed injury against Boise State.

Fellow Ducks tight end Kendre Harrison has seen his role increase in the absence of Johnson, but the true freshman is also listed on Oregon's injury report as questionable alongside Johnson.

oregon ducks jamari johnson injury availability report usc trojans jahkeem stewart trent mosley dan lanning lincoln riley
July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed that both Harrison and Johnson were able to practice in the week leading up to USC, but their respective statuses for the game in Los Angeles remain to be seen.

“Yeah, feel good about Kendre and Jamari was out there today. Well, both those guys, I think, will get more and more reps throughout practice as we go throughout the week, and should have availability," Lanning said during his Monday press conference.

Oregon Ducks vs. USC Trojans Availability Reports (Friday)

Oregon

Questionable

Jamari Johnson, tight end
Kendre Harrison, tight end

Doubtful

Jalen Lott, wide receiver

Out

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver
Simeon Price, running back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

USC

oregon ducks jamari johnson injury availability report usc trojans jahkeem stewart trent mosley dan lanning lincoln riley
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probable

Deshonne Redeaux, running back
Jadyn Walker, linebacker

Questionable

Jahkeem Stewart, defensive lineman
Alex Graham, safety

Doubtful

Trent Mosley, wide receiver

Out

Corey Simms, wide receiver
Kendarius Reddick, safety
Taylor "Tabyo" Johnson, linebacker
Kilian O'Connor, offensive lineman

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Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

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