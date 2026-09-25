Oregon Ducks Face Injury Questions Ahead of Road Test at USC

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks prepare to head down to Los Angeles to play the No. 12 USC Trojans for their opening conference game on Saturday. With the top-25 matchup on the horizon, the Ducks look to be without several playmakers due to injuries.

Oregon must list all players who are questionable and out by 5 p.m. PT each day, starting three days before the game, per Big Ten guidelines. The second of four injury reports ahead of the Ducks’ Big Ten opener didn’t feature any changes from Wednesday’s report.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan walks on the field in a boot as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. USC Trojans

Out

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Running Back Simeon Price

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson

Doubtful

Receiver Jalen Lott

Questionable

Tight end Jamari Johnson

Tight end Kendre Harrison

Probable

Cornerback Carl Williams IV

Oregon Ducks Utilizing Offensive Depth

Oregon tight end Andrew Olesh celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While coach Dan Lanning revealed that receiver Jeremiah McClellan would miss time with a broken foot, offensive lineman Trent Ferguson would likely be out the rest of the season with a knee injury and linebacker Brayden Platt would be out to start the season with an undisclosed injury, running back Simeon Price joined the out list on Wednesday.

Receiver Jalen Lott additionally hasn’t appeared to start the season, dealing with a wrist injury. Jamari Johnson missed the last two games, while Kendre Harrison exited late against the Portland State Vikings. For the most part, all of the injuries Oregon is dealing with aren’t anything new.

It has required Lanning and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer to lean deeper into their offensive depth chart. Harrison – a true freshman – and redshirt freshman tight end Andrew Olesh have played more snaps at tight end with Johnson out.

Meanwhile, it’s true freshman Messiah Hampton who’s earned more targets at receiver with Lott and McClellan out. Offensive lineman Douglas Utu dealt with his own injury concerns around the same time as Ferguson, but since played against the Vikings and isn’t on the injury report.

With Oregon’s College Football Playoff hopes potentially at stake against the Trojans, the Ducks will need big contributions from players outside of their starting unit to get the job done in Southern California.

Notable USC Trojans Dealing With Injury

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against San Jose State Spartans cornerback Isaiah Buxton (0) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury report continues to be sizeable on both sides of the field. Starting center offensive lineman sustained a season-ending non-contact knee injury at the start of fall camp, already putting a damper on the Trojans’ preseason just as it was getting started.

There’s also star defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart, who hasn’t taken a snap this season as he deals with a stress fracture. Coach Lincoln Riley said on Tuesday that they’re “hopefully not too far away” in regard to when they’ll get him back. Stewart was listed as questionable on the first two injury reports.

Freshman receiver Trent Mosley recorded four touchdowns in three games to begin his collegiate career. But Mosley missed the game at Rutgers, and Riley hinted that he’d be out for additional games. The first two injury reports listed Mosley as doubtful.

Nickel Alex Graham is another notable Trojan who was listed as questionable on the first two injury reports. Graham sustained a first-half injury in Week 3. He stood on the sideline the entire second half with his helmet on. Riley said on Trojans Live on Monday that he’s “pushing through.”

The only change on USC's injury report from Wednesday is that running back Deshonne Redeaux is probable instead of questionable.

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