Oregon Ducks Find Unlikely MVP in Win Over USC Trojans

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) held their collective breaths as quarterback Dante Moore lay prone on the turf at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the victim of a late hit and targeting foul by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II.

Thanks to second-string quarterback Dylan Raiola, however, coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks were able to exhale, hanging on for the 41-27 win over No. 12 USC (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten).

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola looks to throw against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore left the game with 10:05 left in the second quarter with Oregon and USC tied at seven. The junior signal-caller appeared to slide, giving himself up on the play, only to be struck by the 6-3, 250-pound linebacker.

Stephens was ejected for targeting, leaving the Trojans shorthanded at linebacker.

Moore was carted from the field on a stretcher and escorted from the Coliseum ambulance.

Dylan Raiola Steps Into the Moment

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Raiola, it was a personal redemption who broke his fibula and was knocked out for the season in 2025 against USC while playing quarterback for Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers transfer entered the game having gone 11-for-11 for three touchdowns in his Oregon’ debut a week earlier against Portland State.

He kept the momentum going immediately, punctuating the drive that Moore started with a three-yard shuffle pass to wide receiver Evan Stewart as Oregon took a lead it would not relinquish.

In fact, Oregon scored 24 points on Raiola’s first four drives.

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But the junior quarterback truly took control in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 27-27, leading the Ducks on a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive that culminated with a 29-yard go-ahead touchdown catch by wide receiver Dakorien Moore with 8:35 remaining.

He finished the night throwing 19-of-25 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns,

Raiola protected the ball well as Oregon held USC to just four tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one quarterback hurry to go along with zero takeaways.

The quarterback remained poised in the pocket after taking over in arguably the biggest game of the season for the Ducks, who earned their first conference win of the year.

Moore’s day ended early at 8-of-10 for 77 passing yards and 10 yards on the ground. But not before stirring up a range of emotions online.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has movement in all of his extremities, and he is still undergoing tests, per the TV broadcast.#GoDucks @LivCleary https://t.co/yXKttLfInw — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

NBC’s game broadcast reported that Moore had movement in all of his extremities and was undergoing further testing.

Honorable Mention

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hurdles USC cornerback Jontez Williams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola wasn’t the only Duck to step up, particularly with Moore’s absence.

Tight end Jamari Johnson returned to the lineup against USC after missing the previous two games with an undisclosed injury. Johnson finished with seven catches for 119 yards and routinely exploited the Trojans’ pass defense following Stephens’ ejection.

Running back Jordon Davison also posted a big night, rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown, effectively sealing the win for the Ducks with 2:03 remaining. Running back Dierre Hill Jr. added 63 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns of one and four yards.

Defensively, linebacker Devon Jackson led Oregon with a career-high 11 tackles, while cornerback Ify Obidegwu added three tackles and three pass breakups.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. reacts after scoring a one-yard touchdown against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Koi Perich closed the book on USC by picking off Trojan quarterback Jayden Maiava, his first pick in a Ducks uniform after transferring to Oregon from Minnesota this season.

It might not have been the way that Lanning and Ducks drew it up in pregame, but the win over USC made a statement in the Big Ten. Even without star quarterback Dante Moore, Oregon might be just as formidable.

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