Key Oregon Duck Missing Oklahoma State Game With Undisclosed Injury

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks' game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys was delayed due to lightning strikes within the Stillwater, Oklahoma, area, but Ducks fans will have to wait a little longer to see starting tight end Jamari Johnson on the field again.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Johnson is out against Oklahoma State with an undisclosed injury. A timeline for his return is not yet known, but his status will be monitored as Big Ten Conference play approaches. For now, Johnson remains sidelined with an undisclosed injury, causing transfer tight end Andrew Olesh to earn the start against Oklahoma State.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a 96-yard pick six by linebacker Devon Jackson, the team's only score so far. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore started the game with two incompletions as the Ducks offense began the game with two consecutive three-and-outs, but but Oregon did find some success runing the ball against Oklahoma State.

Jamari Johnson Injury Updates

When facing Big Ten opponents, Oregon will have to submit official injury reports, starting against USC on Sept. 26.

Combat Ducks defensive back Peyton Woodyard, right, breaks up a pass intended for Fighting Ducks tight end Andrew Olesh during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The status of Johnson will be monitored throughout the week before the Ducks face Portland State, and his availability against USC could be one of the bigger storylines before that game. Fans questions may be answered if Johnson is able to return against Portland State, but his potential inclusion on Oregon's first injury report of the season could be a major clue as well.

Ducks coach Dan Lanning has stayed relatively tight-lipped about injury updates, meaning Johnson's absence against Oklahoma State came as a surprise. Moreover, his return may be unknown until he returns to the playing field for Oregon.

Johnson didn't dress for the game against Oklahoma State, but he was spotted playing catch with Moore during a break, per 247Sports' Erik Skopil.

Jamari Johnson's Production

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against Boise State Broncos safety Derek Ganter Jr. (9) at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson's absence from the Ducks offense is certainly a blow for Moore, who has developed a relationship with Johnson. During the 2025 season while playing behind former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, Johnson recorded 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. In Oregon's win over Boise State in week 1, Johnson caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

As for Johnson's backup, Olesh is thrust into the starting role for Oregon after spending his freshman season at Penn State. While with the Nittany Lions, Olesh redshirted without playing in any games. Still, 247Sports rated Olesh as a four-star transfer and the No. 18 tight end available in the portal.

Olesh joined the Ducks before the 2026 season and impressed in the spring game, but a starting role in week 2 certainly wasn't expected with Johnson returning to Oregon instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Ducks have a deep receiver room to lean on in Johnson's absence as well, highlighted by stars like Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Jeremiah McClellan.

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