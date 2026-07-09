Five Bold Predictions for Oregon Ducks' Season

The Oregon Ducks entering the fall with lofty expectations as coach Dan Lanning enters year five with the program and returns key starters. Several players are set up for individual success, while both the offense and defense have units that could experience big seasons.

With that being said, here are five bold predictions for the Ducks’ 2026 season.

1. Dierre Hill Jr.: 1,000-Plus Rushing Yards

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. attempts to break a tackle by Montana State defensive back Bryant Meredith as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s true freshmen running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison were highlights of its 2025 season. While Davison made a run at the freshman touchdown record, Hill showcased his ability to break away in long-yardage situations.

Hill recorded 656 rushing yards as a freshman, despite earning more reps in the backfield later in the season. Entering 2026 as an undisputed top-two running back in the room, he should easily exceed his freshman total.

The running back only reached double-digit carries in one game last season and had four games with fewer than five. His career-high in single-game rushing yards was 94 yards vs. Northwestern, but he finished the season with 86 rushing yards vs. Indiana. With more understanding of the college football landscape and Oregon’s offense, as well as a bigger role, Hill shouldn’t have much issue getting close to 1,000 rushing yards.

2. Matayo Uiagalelei: 10-Plus Sacks

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Oregon edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei experienced a breakout season on the Oregon defense as a sophomore in 2024. The edge rusher recorded 10.5 sacks that season, but comes off a 2025 season with six sacks.

While fellow edge rusher Teitum Tuioti led the team with 9.5 sacks last season, Uiagalalei has the opportunity to finish his Ducks career with another big year and chase the program single-season record.

Nick Reed tied Ernest Jones in 2008 with 13 sacks for the Ducks. Uiagalelei’s 2024 season is currently tied for 10th-best all-time. He additionally has 18.5 career sacks, which is half a sack away from jumping into the top-10 most in any Oregon player’s career. If Uiagalelei totals 11 or more sacks in 2026, he’d tie or take sole possession of the program record.

3. Dante Moore: 50 Total Touchdowns

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This might be the boldest prediction on this list given that it’s 18 more touchdowns than quarterback Dante Moore recorded in 2025. Moore finished with 30 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in his first season as an Oregon starter.

But Moore’s receiving options became even deeper in the offseason. The team brought in former five-star receiver recruits Gatlin Bair and Jalen Lott, while adding UAB transfer Iverson Hooks. Moore also didn’t have Evan Stewart in 2025, who recorded five touchdowns in 2024. Dakorien Moore returns healthier, with Jeremiah McClellan and tight end Jamari Johnson being other targets.

With additional experience in the Oregon offense and added options around him, Moore’s passing touchdown total should increase. He didn’t record his first career rushing touchdown until the final regular-season game of 2025 but did it in back-to-back games, indicating a career-high in that category could be in store for 2026.

Former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix finished with 51 total touchdowns in 2023 at Oregon – an improvement on his previous season. If Moore can do what Nix did, who was the last quarterback to play multiple seasons under Dan Lanning, then his opportunity to reach 50 touchdowns is certainly possible. The big limiting factor would be if the Ducks are winning by a big margin in some of their games and backup quarterbacks play in the fourth quarter for an extended period.

4. Top-15 Ranking in Turnover Margin

Oregon’s Brandon Finney Jr., left, and Na'eem Offord dance to shout during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the previous two things on this list come to fruition, with double-digit Uiagalelei sacks and 50 Moore touchdowns, more than likely Oregon will accomplish a top-15 turnover margin ranking.

The Ducks ranked No. 34 in Division I in the turnover margin in 2025, with a margin of six. The program gained 21 turnovers – 15 off opponent interceptions and six off fumble recoveries. On the other side of the ball, Oregon recorded 15 turnovers – 10 interceptions and five fumbles.

With standout cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. expected to make a sophomore leap and the addition of transfer safety Koi Perich, the interceptions recorded could grow next season, especially with a light non-conference schedule. The starting defensive line also returns, which gives the program an opportunity to cause more fumbles from the experienced unit.

Of Moore’s 10 interceptions last season, only two came against non-ranked teams. While the schedule doesn’t get any easier in 2026, Moore’s will have more experience on the big stage. If he’s able to learn from his mistakes in 2025 and remain poised in big matchups, his interception total should stay the same or even drop.

5. Dan Lanning Wins Big Ten Coach of the Year

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti didn’t leave much room for doubt when it came to the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 2025. Cignetti won the honor in his first two seasons with the program, which he turned into a playoff contender in 2024 and led to an undefeated record and national championship in 2025.

Cignetti could pull off the three-peat in 2026, but voter fatigue is always a question. The favorites to win the Big Ten all have difficult schedules in 2026, including Indiana and Oregon. The Hoosiers have to play the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes must play the Ducks, the Hoosiers, the Wolverines and the Trojans, along with a non-conference matchup with the Texas Longhorns. If Ohio State loses more than one of those matchups, then coach Ryan Day’s chances of winning the award are slim to none.

Lanning would need to take care of business in the regular season and lead the Ducks to wins over the Buckeyes, Trojans and Wolverines to have a chance at the honor. Even if Lanning drops one regular-season game, if his competition does the same and he gets at least a pair of statement wins, he should be a strong contender to win Big Ten Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.

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