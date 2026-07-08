Oregon Offensive Duo Gains Media Buzz Ahead of Ducks' Season

Wanting Moore? From cheering and competing at the Oregon Team Invitational inside Hayward Field to the streets of Tokyo, Japan, for the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase to each other's social media accounts, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Dakorien Moore share a bond on and off the turf.

With the 2026 season ever closer, the two Moores continue to garner high praise, as fans clamor for the return of one of 2025's most dynamic offensive duos.

Oregon football wide receiver Dakorien Moore, right, is congratulated by football teammates including Dante Moore, left, after making it into the final round of the men's long jump during the Oregon Team Invitational track and field meet at Hayward Field April 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore and Dante Moore Make Top Duo List

One of the analysts certainly excited to see 'Moore and Moore' of this Duck dependable duo is On3 Sports analyst JD PicKell. Highlighting the obvious nicknaming potential of the two together, PicKell placed these two as his No. 4 wide receiver and quarterback duo for the upcoming 2026 season in one of the latest YouTube videos posted to the On3 Sports page on Tuesday.

"Here's my take on this duo: they're just going to be so versatile together, man," PicKell said. "Like, their skill sets, there's not a lot that these two guys can't do on a football field at their respective positions."

"Dante Moore is seasoned and savvy and is great at identifying coverages and placing the ball where it needs to be and putting the right layer on it. So, he's going to be able to throw Dakorien Moore, I think, open pretty frequently. And then I think Dakorien Moore can play any position on the football field when it comes to what you're going to ask of your receivers at Oregon," PicKell added.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore drops back as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Blockbuster 2025 Season For Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore

Even before the 2025 season introduced then-true freshman Dakorien Moore to Duck fans, there was building hype around his chemistry with Dante Moore during the spring game and fall practice. Following the 2025 scrimmage, Dante Moore even commented that Dakorien Moore was "doing what was advertised," as a top-of-the-line recruit.

Favorite Dakorien Moore play of 2025. pic.twitter.com/U5e1jaNtmk — ☘️LegalizeQuack☘️ (@Legalize_Quack) May 29, 2026

When cleats hit the turf for the Ducks' College Football Playoff reaching 2025 campaign, that chemistry sparked in the air and on the ground, with Oregon's first game against Montana State even including Moore blocking a defender (remember that play with Gary Bryant Jr. scoring a touchdown?). It's clear that Dante Moore's ability to air out deep balls and Dakorien Moore's dedication to extending plays last season support PicKell's claims for 2026.

Unfortunately, after several connections between the two building momentum, Dakorien Moore's non-contact knee injury after Oregon's 21-7 win over Wisconsin took him out for four games (vs. Iowa, Minnesota, USC, and Washington).

HELLO DAKORIEN MOORE



pic.twitter.com/MveAVXFgBC — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 6, 2025

In 2025, Dakorien Moore clocked in 497 yards and three touchdowns off 34 receptions in the passing game despite those missed games. Dante Moore clocked in at 412/296 in accuracy during the 2025 season with 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in the air, with only 10 interceptions and 17 sacks.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore brings down a reception under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore Squared, Season Two

With all the hype, the Moore's have fall camp to look forward to revisiting their on-field connection, and a few lighter opponent games on the docket to continue refining with Boise State at home on Sep. 5 for the season opener, followed by a trip to Oklahoma State on Sep. 12, and a home stand against Portland State on Sep. 18 before their first road test to USC on Sep. 26.

Nicknames and catch phrases implied, analysts like PicKell are warning Duck fans will get 'Moore' this upcoming season.

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