Oregon Offensive Duo Gains Media Buzz Ahead of Ducks' Season
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Wanting Moore? From cheering and competing at the Oregon Team Invitational inside Hayward Field to the streets of Tokyo, Japan, for the Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase to each other's social media accounts, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Dakorien Moore share a bond on and off the turf.
With the 2026 season ever closer, the two Moores continue to garner high praise, as fans clamor for the return of one of 2025's most dynamic offensive duos.
Dakorien Moore and Dante Moore Make Top Duo List
One of the analysts certainly excited to see 'Moore and Moore' of this Duck dependable duo is On3 Sports analyst JD PicKell. Highlighting the obvious nicknaming potential of the two together, PicKell placed these two as his No. 4 wide receiver and quarterback duo for the upcoming 2026 season in one of the latest YouTube videos posted to the On3 Sports page on Tuesday.
"Here's my take on this duo: they're just going to be so versatile together, man," PicKell said. "Like, their skill sets, there's not a lot that these two guys can't do on a football field at their respective positions."
"Dante Moore is seasoned and savvy and is great at identifying coverages and placing the ball where it needs to be and putting the right layer on it. So, he's going to be able to throw Dakorien Moore, I think, open pretty frequently. And then I think Dakorien Moore can play any position on the football field when it comes to what you're going to ask of your receivers at Oregon," PicKell added.
A Blockbuster 2025 Season For Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore
Even before the 2025 season introduced then-true freshman Dakorien Moore to Duck fans, there was building hype around his chemistry with Dante Moore during the spring game and fall practice. Following the 2025 scrimmage, Dante Moore even commented that Dakorien Moore was "doing what was advertised," as a top-of-the-line recruit.
When cleats hit the turf for the Ducks' College Football Playoff reaching 2025 campaign, that chemistry sparked in the air and on the ground, with Oregon's first game against Montana State even including Moore blocking a defender (remember that play with Gary Bryant Jr. scoring a touchdown?). It's clear that Dante Moore's ability to air out deep balls and Dakorien Moore's dedication to extending plays last season support PicKell's claims for 2026.
Unfortunately, after several connections between the two building momentum, Dakorien Moore's non-contact knee injury after Oregon's 21-7 win over Wisconsin took him out for four games (vs. Iowa, Minnesota, USC, and Washington).
In 2025, Dakorien Moore clocked in 497 yards and three touchdowns off 34 receptions in the passing game despite those missed games. Dante Moore clocked in at 412/296 in accuracy during the 2025 season with 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in the air, with only 10 interceptions and 17 sacks.
Moore Squared, Season Two
With all the hype, the Moore's have fall camp to look forward to revisiting their on-field connection, and a few lighter opponent games on the docket to continue refining with Boise State at home on Sep. 5 for the season opener, followed by a trip to Oklahoma State on Sep. 12, and a home stand against Portland State on Sep. 18 before their first road test to USC on Sep. 26.
Nicknames and catch phrases implied, analysts like PicKell are warning Duck fans will get 'Moore' this upcoming season.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.