Dan Lanning Could Make Oregon History With Coaching Honor

As the Oregon Ducks’ fall camp and the college football season are just around the corner, the final preseason awards watch lists are being released. Oregon stars, including quarterback Dante Moore, have ended up with preseason recognition.

Now, the Ducks’ fifth-year coach Dan Lanning landed on the watch list for an esteemed coaching award.

Dan Lanning Lands on Dodd Trophy Watch List

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning departs the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation released its preseason watch list on July 9 for the 2026 Dodd Trophy. Lanning made the 20-coach watch list for the award that honors the head coach of a team that experiences success on the field, while “stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

The 2025 winner came from the Big Ten, with Indiana Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti winning the award during a season in which he led the program to the National Championship. Seven coaches from the Big Ten made the watch list – the most of any conference.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers celebrate after the Indiana versus Ohio State Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joining Lanning and Cignetti from the Big Ten were USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, Washington Huskies’ Jedd Fisch, Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kirk Ferentz, Ohio State Buckeyes’ Ryan Day and Illinois Fighting Illini’s Bret Bielema.

Lanning could provide the Big Ten with back-to-back winners if he earns the recognition at the end of 2026. Despite the Ducks’ having legendary coaches such as Mike Bellotti and Chip Kelly leading the program to conference titles and Bowl game wins, the program has never produced a winner for the coveted Dodd Trophy.

Not only would a potential win contribute to the Big Ten’s recent success, but it would also be another first in Oregon history – adding to Lanning’s legacy in Eugene.

Oregon Ducks’ 2026 Outlook Under Dan Lanning

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning’s expectations entering year five at Oregon are perhaps bigger than ever. The program returns the core of its starters from 2025, including Moore, starting center Iapani Laloulu and the entirety of its defensive line. Lanning and the staff additionally brought in key transfers – such as former Minnesota safety Koi Perich – and brought in a top-five recruiting class.

Each season that Lanning’s been at the helm, the Ducks have taken a step further into the offseason. His first season in 2022 ended with a 10-3 record and a win in the Holiday Bowl. The 2023 season featured a 12-2 record and a Fiesta Bowl win.

Lanning brought the Ducks to the College Football Playoff in his fourth season with a Big Ten Championship win and an undefeated record before falling to the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. He comes off a 13-2 record in 2025 but took Oregon further into the postseason, ending their season in the CFP semifinals.

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with the championship trophy after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

With the exception of a loss to the Oregon State Beavers in 2022, Lanning has only ever lost to teams that have won the National Championship or were the runner-ups. If he continues his trend of improving every year at Oregon in 2026, the Ducks should be in a good spot to make or win the national title game.

The Ducks are set to face off against multiple coaches on the Dodd Trophy watch list in 2026, including marquee matchups against Day and Riley on the road. If Lanning can get the best of his Big Ten rivals in those games, that should elevate his chances of winning the award and helping the program make another CFP berth.

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