Oregon Five-Star Will Mencl Elevates Recruiting Buzz at Quarterback Competition

EUGENE, Ore. – Coach Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks made what could end up being one of their biggest recruiting wins of the cycle in April when they landed their first quarterback commit from five-star Will Mencl. Even ahead of his senior high school season, Mencl is still raising his recruiting stock.

The blue-chip recruit landed in the top-10 rankings for his performance at the Elite 11 regionals.

Five-Star Quarterback Will Mencl Shows Out Among Top Recruits

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals’ Charles Power ranked Mencl No. 6 in his list of performers from the Elite 11 regionals. The Elite 11 is a top competition for high school quarterbacks to separate themselves in front of reporters and scouts.

Mencl is set to play in the Elite 11 Finals, beginning on May 29, with the opportunity to claim the MVP. Powers wrote that Mencl displayed his accurate passing and ability to generate velocity on his throws while locating his receivers during the regionals.

Kentucky quarterback commit Jake Nawrot landed the top spot in the Rivals rankings from the regionals. Nawrot was previously an Oregon target and listed the Ducks in his list of finalists before committing to former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein’s program. Lanning ended up landing Mencl shortly after Nawrot’s decision.

What It Means for the Oregon Ducks

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning calls a timeout during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Given the prestige of the competition, it’s a good sign that the Ducks’ upcoming quarterback commit is heading to the finals. Current Oregon backup quarterback Akili Smith Jr. played in the Elite 11 finals in 2024, as well as Oregon’s starter from last season, Dante Moore, and a handful of other Ducks quarterbacks.

Oregon fans have high hopes for Mencl, who could be a candidate to start for the program in 2027 and beyond. Despite Mencl already committing to the Ducks, the program will still need to work hard to keep that commitment.

Two of Oregon’s most recent quarterback commits, 2026 recruit Bryson Beaver and 2025 recruit Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, both played in the Elite 11 Finals as some of the top quarterbacks in the recruiting classes.

Combat Duck quarterback Akili Smith Jr. drops back to pass during the Oregon Spring Game. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But after landing in Eugene and previously enrolling early, both players hit the transfer portal. Oregon additionally lost two commits in their 2027 class already, with offensive lineman Drew Fielder flipping to the USC Trojans and defensive back Ai’king Hall flipping to the Miami Hurricanes.

The more Mencl impresses at competitions like the Elite 11, the more other teams will turn up the heat on their pursuit of him. Recruiting doesn’t stop after earning a commitment, so the Ducks still have work to do to keep a strong hold on their potential future.

Will Mencl Pushes for Top Quarterback Status in Recruiting Rankings

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) scores a touchdown against Basha during the Open state championship at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Dec. 6, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A strong showing in the Elite 11 Finals could also change Mencl’s recruiting ranking. He’s considered a five-star recruit by Rivals, but is listed as a four-star by ESPN, 247Sports and the Rivals Industry ranking. A potential MVP performance could help Mencl become a consensus five-star.

Mencl is also listed as the No. 13 national recruit and the No. 1 quarterback by Rivals, but is No. 89 nationally and the No. 8 quarterback by 247Sports. ESPN lists him as the No. 12 quarterback and No. 169 recruit.

The blue-chip recruit plays for Chandler High School, where he comes off a standout junior season. Mencl will have the 2026 high school season and potential invitations to all-star games in the winter that can boost both his individual rating and Oregon’s class ranking.

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