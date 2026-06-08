Oregon Ducks Flip Elite Wide Receiver Recruit
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas have landed their first wide receiver commit in the recruiting class of 2027, flipping three-star receiver Malachi Garlington from a former Pac-12 rival, the Washington State Cougars, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Garlington posted on his social media pages that he received a scholarship offer from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks on June 3, shortly before his visit to Eugene. The in-state receiver recruit did not take long to flip off of his commitment to Washington State, deciding to stay a little closer to home and joining the Ducks' recruiting class of 2027.
Rated as the No. 6 overall recruit from the state of Oregon by 247Sports, Garlington becomes the 15th commitment held by Lanning and the Ducks. While he's the first wide receiver to commit to Oregon, he's the second in-state recruit to join the Ducks' class after four-star cornerback Josiah Molden committed in April.
Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Targets
Under Lanning's leadership, Oregon has consistently recruited a mix of four and five-star wide receivers while also searching for some more underrated prospects, with Garlington being an example. According to 247Sports' rankings, Garlington is the No. 206 wide receiver recruit in the country.
In the recruiting class of 2026, the Ducks signed five-star receiver Jalen Lott, four-star receiver Messiah Hampton, and three-star receiver Hudson Lewis.
The Ducks are pursuing 2027 wide receiver prospects like four-star Blake Wong, four-star Damani Warren, and five-star Dakota Guerrant, who visited last weekend alongside Garlington. With a deep wide receiver room already on campus, it appears as though Oregon can afford to recruit quality over quantity at the position.
Lanning and company missed out on wide receiver recruits like four-star Julian Caldwell (Texas Tech) and four-star Charles Davis (Cal), but the Ducks have also utilized the transfer portal when it comes to finding wide receivers. Wide receiver Evan Stewart transferred to Oregon before the 2024 season, and former Ducks star Malik Benson made an impact out of the transfer portal for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Ducks brought in UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks ahead of the 2026 season.
While Oregon's transfer portal activity could scare away some prospects, the Ducks quarterback situation should have the opposite effect on wide receiver recruits. With four-star quarterback Will Mencl committed, and quarterbacks like Dylan Raiola and Akili Smith Jr. on the roster, Oregon seemingly has stability at the most important position on offense.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class of 2027
- Semaj Stanford, four-star safety
- Toa Satele, four-star linebacker
- Rashad Streets, four-star edge
- Will Mencl, four-star quarterback
- Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman
- Ai'king Hall, four-star cornerback
- Cameron Pritchett, four-star edge
- Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback
- CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back
- Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman
- Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman
- Avery Michael, three-star offensive tackle
- Brandon Lockley, three-star linebacker
- Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker
- Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.