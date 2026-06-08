Oregon Ducks Flip Elite Wide Receiver Recruit

The Oregon Ducks and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas have landed their first wide receiver commit in the recruiting class of 2027, flipping three-star receiver Malachi Garlington from a former Pac-12 rival, the Washington State Cougars, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Garlington posted on his social media pages that he received a scholarship offer from Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks on June 3, shortly before his visit to Eugene. The in-state receiver recruit did not take long to flip off of his commitment to Washington State, deciding to stay a little closer to home and joining the Ducks' recruiting class of 2027.

Jan 15, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head football coach Kirby Moore speaks during a basketball game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Rated as the No. 6 overall recruit from the state of Oregon by 247Sports, Garlington becomes the 15th commitment held by Lanning and the Ducks. While he's the first wide receiver to commit to Oregon, he's the second in-state recruit to join the Ducks' class after four-star cornerback Josiah Molden committed in April.

Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Targets

Under Lanning's leadership, Oregon has consistently recruited a mix of four and five-star wide receivers while also searching for some more underrated prospects, with Garlington being an example. According to 247Sports' rankings, Garlington is the No. 206 wide receiver recruit in the country.

In the recruiting class of 2026, the Ducks signed five-star receiver Jalen Lott, four-star receiver Messiah Hampton, and three-star receiver Hudson Lewis.

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are pursuing 2027 wide receiver prospects like four-star Blake Wong, four-star Damani Warren, and five-star Dakota Guerrant, who visited last weekend alongside Garlington. With a deep wide receiver room already on campus, it appears as though Oregon can afford to recruit quality over quantity at the position.

Lanning and company missed out on wide receiver recruits like four-star Julian Caldwell (Texas Tech) and four-star Charles Davis (Cal), but the Ducks have also utilized the transfer portal when it comes to finding wide receivers. Wide receiver Evan Stewart transferred to Oregon before the 2024 season, and former Ducks star Malik Benson made an impact out of the transfer portal for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Ducks brought in UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks ahead of the 2026 season.

While Oregon's transfer portal activity could scare away some prospects, the Ducks quarterback situation should have the opposite effect on wide receiver recruits. With four-star quarterback Will Mencl committed, and quarterbacks like Dylan Raiola and Akili Smith Jr. on the roster, Oregon seemingly has stability at the most important position on offense.

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class of 2027

Chandler quarterback Will Mencl (7) throws a pass during spring football showcase at Chandler High School in Chandler on May 12, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Semaj Stanford, four-star safety

Toa Satele, four-star linebacker

Rashad Streets, four-star edge

Will Mencl, four-star quarterback

Zane Rowe, four-star defensive lineman

Ai'king Hall, four-star cornerback

Cameron Pritchett, four-star edge

Josiah Molden, four-star cornerback

CaDarius McMiller, four-star running back

Cameron Wagner, four-star offensive lineman

Gus Corsair, four-star offensive lineman

Avery Michael, three-star offensive tackle

Brandon Lockley, three-star linebacker

Sam Ngata, three-star linebacker

Malachi Garlington, three-star wide receiver

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