Three Underrated Oregon Ducks Receiver Recruits Fans Should Know

Wide receiver annually rises as the deepest and most exciting position group for the Oregon Ducks. While additionally stressing out defensive coordinators who must gameplan against them.

Dakorien Moore's return at wideout sparks this year's energy. The return of Evan Stewart sets off the likelihood of more fireworks launching out of Eugene. And there's the arrival of prized five-star for 2026 Jalen Lott set to enhance the speed here.

But even wide receivers coach Ross Douglas and coach Dan Lanning found some underrated gems that Duck fans must know about.

Hudson Lewis

Oregon’s Hudson Lewis, and Dakorien Moore celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown for Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Don't underestimate the three-star label Lewis got handed for the 2026 class.

He fits perfectly at Oregon for a variety of reasons, starting with adding his own speed burner element. Lewis brings rapid fire feet to create releases and separation from his defender. He then turns to a second gear to force defenders to look at the back of his cleats instead of the front of his jersey, forcing the defenders to play catchup in the end.

But here's where Lewis' presence can add new wrinkles for elevated offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. Lewis lined up in the backfield for Timberline High in Boise, Idaho. He hit defenses with more than speed, but also juke moves in the open field to force bad hip angles and redirection.

Lewis can take advantage of the speed surrounding him moving forward inside Autzen Stadium. Oregon created a "pick your poison" environment with its wide receiving core over the years off the speed the Ducks recruit. The 5-10 Lewis can earn lots of one-on-one scenarios down the road and turn heads with his elusiveness and second gear. He's the perfect slot wideout candidate for future Ducks offenses.

Messiah Hampton

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton, right, makes a catch under cover from Fighting Ducks defensive back Arlo Henderson during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hampton ranks higher than Lewis as a four-star recruit. So it's relatively hard to call someone of that ranking "underrated." Yet Hampton and Lewis have been less hyped compared to Lott.

But there are reasons to monitor Hampton's development moving forward. Because he's another with breakout written all over him.

The Rochester, New York, native is a three-level separator on short, intermediate and deep routes who beats defenders off fundamentally sound route running. He's explosive out of his cuts which allows him to gain his own separation from defenders. Like Lewis, Hampton brings his own shake in the open field that will make defenders look like they're tackling air instead of him.

The 6-1 Hampton can vie for return duties too down the road as he presents versatility on special teams. He brings his own set of explosive playmaking skills, which could take off once defenses key on Lott and Moore down the road.

Iverson Hooks

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now onto the under-the-radar transfer capable of hitting new career-highs in his transition to Oregon.

Hooks came close to hitting 1,000 yards last season while playing amid a coaching change at UAB. He also grabbed 72 receptions and scored seven times, both representing new personal bests.

But he lands into a more well-oiled and structured offense here. Hooks earns a chance to beat out Lott as the third wideout option for quarterback Dante Moore. He presents more than top end speed into the room, though.

Hooks is fearless at jumping for the ball even with heavy traffic on the field. That means Moore gains a trusted target who can make the contested grabs when he goes deep.

Hooks can boost his NFL Draft stock greatly here. He can certainly follow the footsteps of Tez Johnson, who starred in the Group of Five realm too at Troy before becoming a 1,000-yard Ducks target.

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