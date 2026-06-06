Oregon’s Hidden Edge With Five-Star Receiver Recruit Dakota Guerrant

The Oregon Ducks enter the weekend aiming to shake up the recruiting world. They're already off to a rough start, though.

The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning learned that running back Keldrid Ben chose to cancel his Eugene visit. Ben visiting would've handed Lanning and his coaching staff a chance to flip the Oklahoma commit for the 2027 class.

But Oregon has its sights set on closing the recruitment of an even more high-profile recruit taking in the university: five-star wide receiver from Harper Woods, Michigan, Dakota Guerrant. Oregon presents a major upper hand in landing Guerrant by pulling out these facts.

How Oregon Can Really Win Dakota Guerrant

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Few teams can hold the title of "Wide Receiver U" across the nation. The Ohio State Buckeyes present that argument a lot, and the same with the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Except no one out West, or even in the nation, has created a wide receiver development machine quite like Oregon, especially when one looks closer at the last three recruiting cycles before the 2027 one.

The Ducks signed Gatlin Bair as their prized five-star receiver for the 2024 class. Bair will finally jump-start his highly anticipated collegiate career after serving a two-year LDS mission. Four-star Jeremiah McClellan joined that same class with Bair, who delivered an average of 14.7 yards per catch last season.

Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, right, looks over his shoulder on the way to a fourth-quarter touchdown at the Oregon Spring Game in Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dakorien Moore, though, rises as a big sales pitch for Oregon during Guerrant's visit weekend. Moore arrived as a five-star talent thanks to the efforts of receivers coach Ross Douglas. The Duncanville, Texas native became as good as advertised for Oregon's offense. He emerged as another who surpassed 14 yards a game last season while establishing himself as a gadget player for this scheme. Moore is proof that Oregon plays its five-stars and feeds them the ball right away.

But there's one incoming talent who added to Oregon's streak of grabbing five-stars. Class of 2026 receiver talent Jalen Lott is set to make his debut this fall, and the hype is building for the damage he can bring. All these receiver recruit names present the first big argument Oregon has in aiming to win over Guerrant. But there's another major sales pitch the Ducks can pull out.

Oregon Can Present NFL Success for Dakota Guerrant

Oregon s Troy Franklin, right, celebrates his touchdown with fans during the second quarter against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. | Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon isn't just known for pumping out Bo Nix or Dillon Gabriel as NFL-caliber quarterbacks. Even with Dante Moore next in line and already garnering pre-draft buzz for the 2026 season.

Lanning and his offensive staff turned Oregon into a pro factory for receivers, too. Four occupy NFL rosters ahead of training camp.

Troy Franklin is one of the biggest ones to land in the league after his Eugene run. Franklin is fresh off delivering career-high numbers for the AFC runner-up Denver Broncos. Tez Johnson then went from seventh round draft fall for 2025 to catching 28 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The grind of playing for the Ducks prepared him to move up the Bucs' roster.

Malik Benson now joins Franklin and Johnson as the current past Duck receivers playing on Sundays, with the Las Vegas Raiders set to turn him loose. Traeshon Holden is the fourth ex-Duck in the NFL who could suit up for the Dallas Cowboys, who hold his rights.

Young receivers visualize two goals when on recruiting trips: which one will play them and which one puts them in an NFL position. Oregon's run of landing five-star wide receivers and the NFL pipeline are two advantages Lanning, Douglas and the Ducks present for Guerrant's services.

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