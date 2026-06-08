Oregon Turns Heads With Surprise Recruiting Visitor

The Oregon Ducks rolled out the red carpet for one high-profile wide receiver target. Five-star prospect Dakota Guerrant represented the headliner visitor to Eugene during the weekend of June 6.

But turns out Guerrant wasn't the only highly intriguing 2027 recruit who took in the Ducks' facilities. Oregon welcomed in a surprise visitor during the same weekend.

Surprise Oregon Visitor is a Pac-12 Commit

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Three-star wideout Malachi Garlington from Adrienne C. Nelson High in Happy Valley, visited Oregon over the weekend.

Garlington turned heads by putting on the Ducks gear and posing for his Instagram page. Here's the real reason why he grabbed eyeballs from Oregon fans and via followers of the new Pac-12. The 6-3 wideout is currently verbally committed to Washington State, despite taking the trip to Oregon.

And yes, the Ducks have extended an offer for him. Which only signals that a flip attempt could be in the works soon from coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.

The Ducks are known to attract blue chip recruits off their flashy uniforms, crystallized facilities, NFL Draft pipeline and finally, contending for the Big Ten title. Oregon is showing its built for the latter since the Ducks' Pac-12 exit of 2023.

Now it appears they want a high-profile Pac-12 commit to exit out of the conference. His skillset already looks more tailored made for Autzen Stadium and the Big Ten rigors.

Malachi Garlington Rises as an Acrobatic, Explosive Oregon Target

Oregon players warmup before the game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garlington previously grabbed eyeballs and sparked online reactions with this epic backflip catch in June 2025.

But Garlington is more than a backflip artist. He flips defensive gameplans upside down after he catches the ball.

Garlington brings track and field speed to the turf, turning short passes into 50+ yard scores. He slips by cornerbacks with a swim move before hitting a second gear to create separation. Oregon loves taking wideouts who eat up chunks of yards after the catch. Garlington excels in that element.

But Garlington can win over Lanning, receivers coach Ross Douglas and even special teams coach Joe Lorig with his return game. Garlington sprints past punt return coverages and become an additional scoring threat on special teams.

Garlington caught 51 passes for 910 yards and scored 20 touchdowns on the receiving end during 2025. Oregon clearly loves his blend of height, speed, and versatility.

Oregon Presents Room for Malachi Garlington

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore in Orange Bowl uniforms | Jake Bunn / Oregon Ducks on S

Under Lanning, Oregon is a well-established wide receiver developer. Names like Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson recently came out of Eugene before advancing to the league. Plus Douglas knows how to win over blue chip five stars, including Jalen Lott (2026) and Dakorien Moore (2025).

Except Oregon, surprisingly, holds no wide receiver commit for the 2027 class. All the more reason why the Ducks are aiming to close the recruiting deal with Guerrant.

But the lack of wideout commits means there's room to add Garlington too. Oregon is delivering a streak of landing more than one wideout pledge in the last three recruiting cycles. Finally landing Guerrant then flipping Garlington could keep that trend alive.

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