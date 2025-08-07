Oregon Ducks, Florida State Recruiting Battle For Elite Tennessee Wide Receiver
The Oregon Ducks have begun to go full steam ahead on recruiting the 2027 class, with Ducks coach Dan Lanning laying the groundwork early to try to achieve another top-five class. The Ducks are currently ranked at No. 7 in the On3 2027 recruiting rankings. Oregon has made contact with four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt.
Oregon Ducks Will Host Lawrence Britt At Autzen Stadium In Fall
Britt, who is officially listed as a wide receiver, was used often in the run game at Lausanne Collegiate High School (Memphis, Tennessee). Britt compiled an astonishing 426 yards on just 42 carries, granting him a bewildering 10+ yards per carry. Britt amassed 297 receiving yards on just 20 catches. The four-star recruit tacked on 12 touchdowns in 10 games played in his sophomore season.
Britt, who is listed at 6’1, spoke recently to On3 about the Ducks and his feelings towards the program. Britt spoke about the fact that a good portion of the Ducks' coaches hail from Memphis, where Britt goes to high school.
“Oregon is a program that is growing rapidly, and the connection with Coach Lanning and the coaches is great! Being from Memphis and some of the coaches being from Memphis gives us a stronger connection!” Britt told On3.
Florida State May Lead For Britt's Commitment
Britt has recently revealed his plans for his travels and official visits in the fall. The four-star wide receiver recruit will get his first taste of being at a game as an official recruit, starting the 2025-26 season with a trip to Tallahassee for Florida State's opener against Alabama. Florida State will have geography on their side as their stadium is just 542 miles from Britt's hometown in Memphis, as opposed to the 2,266 miles from Memphis to Eugene.
The Ducks will get Britt on campus for a game for the October matchup against Indiana in week six, per On3. Oregon will most likely have most of their elite recruits in the 2027 class in Autzen Stadium that week, as the Ducks have the misfortune of not having a true elite home game on their schedule. Recruiting was maybe a tad easier last season, as the Ducks brought a plethora of recruits to their game at home against Ohio State, which ended in a 32-31 Oregon victory.
Ducks Already Have Commitment From Five-Star Wide Receiver
Should the Ducks be able to land the commitment of Britt, it would be yet another feather in the cap for Ducks receiver coach Ross Douglas. Douglas has already shone in the 2027 recruiting battle. He helped the Ducks land a five-star wide receiver in Kesean Bowman. Bowman is the No. 6 receiver in the country in the 2027 class according to On3, and chose the Ducks over Ohio State, Tennessee, and LSU.
Oregon currently sits at No. 7 in the 2027 recruiting rankings according to On3, but a commitment from Britt could see Oregon move up as high as No. 5. Britt would be the third player committed to the Ducks in the 2027 class, with Bowman and four-star EDGE Cameron Pritchett as the other two.