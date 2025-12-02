Internal and External Candidates Who Could Replace Oregon’s Will Stein
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein appears to be heading to Lexington to take the vacant Kentucky coaching job as reported by On3’s Ross Dellenger. Just days after the conclusion of the college football regular season, the coaching carousel its beginning to take shape.
How will Oregon coach Dan Lanning replace Stein?
Will Stein Heading To Kentucky
The Oregon Ducks have a big decision to make with the news that offensive coordinator Will Stein is expected to take the open Kentucky Wildcats coaching job. Stein played his college football in Kentucky for the Louisville Cardinals. He began his coaching career with the Cardinals as a graduate assistant and quality control coach.
It is a quick transition for Kentucky, who fired previous their previous coach Mark Stoops after back to back losing seasons in Lexington earlier in the day before the Stein announcement.
Stoops had been the coach of the Wildcats since 2013 and had a head coaching record of 82-80.
Potential Candidates for Oregon’s Open OC Position
While Stein is expected to finish out the season for the Ducks, here are a few candidates that the Ducks might entertain to fill the position for 2026.
Drew Mehringer
Drew Mehringer has been with Oregon as a tight ends coach since 2022 when Dan Lanning got to Oregon. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator this past March. He is likely the top in-house name for the position.
Ra’Shaad Samples
Ra’Shaad Samples is the current running backs coach for the Oregon Ducks. He came over from Arizona State prior to the 2024 season, where he had experience as the Sun Devils passing game coordinator. If the Ducks were to stay in house and promote someone, Samples is a candidate.
Ross Douglas
Ross Douglas is the current wide receivers coach for Oregon, where he was hired prior to the 2025 season. He would be another potential name in house Oregon could promote with his rapport with the Ducks up and coming young wide receivers such as freshman Dakorien Moore.
Chip Kelly
Chip Kelly is a name that is very familiar with Oregon fans. Kelly was the coach of the Ducks from 2009 through 2012 and led them to a BCS National title game. Since then, Kelly has bounced around from college and the NFL as both a head coach and offensive coordinator.
Last season, he was the offensive coordinator for the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Earlier this year he was the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders, but was fired. He’s now back on the market.
Billy Napier
Bill Napier was the Florida Gators coach from 2022 until he was fired mid-season in 2025. Napier has a history of being elite on the offensive side of the ball as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This is what led to him getting his first head coaching job with Louisville before he then got hired by Florida.
Will Stein’s Success With Oregon Quarterbacks
Will Stein had been the offensive coordinator for Oregon since he was hired prior to the 2023 season after the prior offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, left to take the Arizona State coaching job.
Under Stein, Oregon’s offense has been one the best in the country with top tier quarterback play. Stein has had a different starting quarterback in all three of his seasons in Eugene, but it has not affected Oregon in a negative way. The Ducks’ starting quarterbacks in 2023 and 2024 were both named Heisman trophy finalists; Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel.
Before coming to Oregon, Nix and Gabriel were not thought to be early NFL Draft picks, but Nix ended up being selected in the first round and Gabriel in the third once their collegiate careers’ finished up.
Current Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is having a season that is boosting his NFL stock. He has thrown for 2,733 yards and 24 touchdowns.