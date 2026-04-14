Two Oregon Players Flying Under the Radar Before NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks had a program record 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, it remains to be seen if they will top this number.

Adam Rittenburg of ESPN polled over 30 college football coaches about potential under-the-radar sleeper picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. There are two Ducks that aren’t projected to be early round selections, but college football coaches around the country have noticed them and view them as sleeper picks.

Malik Benson, Wide Receiver

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson runs during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malik Benson measured in a 6-0, 189 pounds at the NFL Combine. NFL Next Gen Stats gave Benson a prospect grade of 6.00, which translates to “traits or talent to be above-average backup.” His total combine score of 68 ranked 33rd among receivers that participated.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Benson is the 253rd ranked prospect and a projected 7th round pick.

Benson had his best season in college with Oregon in 2025. In 15 games, he had 43 receptions for 719 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Benson also retuned punts. He averaged 17.9 yards per returns and had a punt return for a touchdown in Oregon’s 42-27 win over the USC Trojans last November.

Prior to playing at Oregon, Benson was with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023 and the Florida State Seminoles in 2024. In those two seasons, Benson totaled 38 receptions for 473 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Before 2023, he was playing at Hutchinson Community College from 2021-2022.

Jadon Canady, Cornerback

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Jadon Canady was listed 5-10, 181 pounds at the 2026 NFL Combine. NFL Next Gen Stats gave Canady a prospect grade of 6.19, which translates to him being a "good backup with the potential to develop into starter.” His total combine score of 65 ranked 28th among participating cornerbacks.

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Canady is ranked as the 156 overall prospect and projected as a 5th round pick.

2025 was Canady’s only season in Eugene. With the Ducks, he had 39 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, six passes defended, and one forced fumble. Oregon was the third stop on Canady’s college football journey.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

He signed with the Tulane Green Wave out of high school and played his first two seasons there in 2021 and 2022. He then transferred to the Ole Miss Rebels for the 2023 and 2024 season before making the move to Oregon.

In his full five year collegiate career, Canady tallied 154 total tackles, four interceptions, 23 passes defended, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one fumble returned for a touchdown.

Benson and Canady were both big parts of the Ducks 2025 team and helped lead them to the semifinal in the College Football Playoff. Oregon coach Dan Lanning will have to find a way to fill the void they left as the 2026 season gets closer.