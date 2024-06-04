Oregon Football's De'Anthony Thomas Inspires Dallas Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin
When former Oregon Ducks star De'Anthony Thomas fielded a punt or kick in Autzen Stadium, the crowd held their breath and the buzz was palpable. Thomas' killer speed electrified the Ducks from 2011-2013 with his ability to take it to the house at seemingly any moment.
Thomas or "The Black Mamba," as Snoop Dogg notoriously nicknamed him when he was a child, also inspires current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and return specialist Kavontae Turpin. Turpin is a similar stature to DAT at 5-foot-9, 153-pounds and loved Thomas' knack for shining in big moments.
"I always wanted to go to Oregon, I looked up to DeAnthony Thomas," Turpin said at Cowboys Organized Team Activities. "He reminded me of me. A little guy with no fears. Get space and go."
Turpin specifically studied Thomas' tone-setting kickoff return in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl. After fielding the game's opening kickoff, DAT dashed up the sideline behind great blocking for a 94-yard touchdown return. Also an Oregon Track and Field star, as DAT sprinted into the end zone, he leaned forward as if he had just broken the tape in a 100-meter dash.
"The celebration in the end zone, that was my first time seeing anything like that," Turpin, who became the best returner in TCU program history, said.
Another top DAT highlight is when Oregon won its first Rose Bowl in 95 years in 2012. DAT's straight up the middle 91-yard touchdown run broke the previous Rose Bowl record for the longest run from scrimmage. He shined in then-Oregon coach Chip Kelly's blur offense.
As a running back, wide receiver and return specialist, Thomas' 5,345 career yards put him in the conversation for best all-purpose player in school history. He was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.
As a track sprinter, Thomas was named a 2013 NCAA Division I All-American as anchor of Oregon's 4x100 relay team. In 2012, Thomas anchored the 4x100-meter relay that advanced to the 2012 NCAA Championships and scored the sixth-fastest time in school history, 39.89 seconds.
In the NFL this season, the kickoff will look vastly different than before. Tuprin’s role and value with the Cowboys boosted this offseason with the drastic rule changes to the NFL kickoff.
NFL owners, including Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, voted to change the NFL kickoff in a controversial decision at the Annual League Meeting this spring. Once one of the most exciting plays in football, only 22 percent of kicks resulted in returns last season.
What does Turpin think of the rule changes?
“Wonderful,” Turpin told Bri Amaranthus. “I feel like the rules changes make it a little easier on me because the guys can’t move until I catch the ball. It’s great for football because it gets the special teams more involved. It’s a great opportunity for me to make big plays for the Cowboys.”
“I am going to take advantage of all the opportunities I have on the field,” Turpin told Amaranthus. “This offseason I’ve improved the most with confidence. Going into year three, I’m very confident now.”
This year, Turpin will likely see more touches and has a goal to again make the Pro Bowl. He also, just might channel his inner DAT.