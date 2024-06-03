Oregon Football Has 'Loaded, Best Defense In the Country' Says Receiver Tez Johnson
The identity of the 2024 Oregon football team is simple, yet scary. Defensive-minded Oregon coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi are cooking up a nightmare for opposing Big Ten conference offenses.
“Our defense is loaded. I feel like our defense will be the best in the country this year,” Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. “We have so many weapons on defense that it's going to confuse a lot of people. That's why I'm excited to get to the Big Ten and show everybody we belong in this conference."
The Ducks defense returns the majority of its starters, plus additions in the No. 2 transfer portal class in the nation and a promising recruiting class.
Which top Big Ten offenses does Oregon's defense need to account for? Ohio State, Penn State and Illinois led the Big Ten, respectively, in total offense in 2023. Oregon's 2024 schedule plays nicely for the defense, as the Ducks host both Ohio State and Illinois at Autzen Stadium in 2024 and do not face Penn State in the regular season.
The Ducks’ edge rush is arguably their biggest strength heading into 2024, headlined by returners in defensive end Jordan Burch, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. New menacing additions include transfer defensive tackles Derrick Harmon and Jamaree Caldwell.
Teammate Johnson said Oregon’s defensive linemen are the identity for this year’s team because their speed makes them a problem to block.
Oregon’s defense ranked in the top three of all major Pac-12 categories in 2023 with much thanks to the undisputed leader of the defense, inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.
“Jeffrey Bassa, the best communicator I've ever seen in my life,” Johnson told Amaranthus. “He's the captain of the defense, so he makes every call and ensures everyone's lined up. He's always checking.”
The senior Bassa is fresh off his best season yet, finishing 2023 with 72 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a pass deflection and a 45-yard pick-six. Bassa is a key component to Oregon’s strong run defense, which held opponents to 102.57 rushing yards per game last season.
The addition of the energetic Jabbar Muhammad at cornerback has ignited the defense and challenged Oregon’s wide receivers. The 5-foot-10, 183-pound cornerback played for the Washington Huskies last season and was the No. 1 cornerback in the transfer portal this season. In 2023, Muhammad finished second in the Pac-12 in passes defended with 20, plus 46 total tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two sacks.
"It's like a chess game every day in practice with our defensive backs. If we win on offense one day, they (the defense) win the next day,” Johnson told Amaranthus.
Looking for an identity of the 2024 Ducks? Look no further than the formidable defensive unit full of fresh faces and experienced veterans.