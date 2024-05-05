When Every Former Oregon Duck Participates in NFL Rookie Mini Camp
Following a successful collegiate stint in Eugene, many former Oregon Ducks players were selected in the NFL Draft, others signed as undrafted free agents, and several received rookie minicamp invitations. Around the league, camp is soon set to be underway.
The primary focus of the rookie minicamp is for players to be immersed in a low-pressure environment, allowing them to absorb the game's nuances without the intense competition of the regular season. This setting enables them to ask questions, make mistakes, and learn from them without fear of repercussions.
Players meet their coaches and teammates during the minicamp, forging essential relationships throughout their careers. They are introduced to the team's playbook and practice style, laying the groundwork for their future success.
In addition to on-field activities, the minicamp includes meetings, strength and conditioning programs, and physical rehabilitation sessions. These components are carefully designed to foster a comprehensive understanding of the game, enhance physical fitness, and prevent injuries.
The following are the dates for every Pro Duck set to begin rookie mini-camp sorted by the earliest start date.
Green Bay Packers (May 3-4)
- S Evan Williams (Pick: No. 111)
New York Giants (May 5-8)
- DL Casey Rogers (Undrafted Free Agent Signing)
Atlanta Falcons (May 10-12)
- DL Brandon Dorlus (Pick: No. 109)
Carolina Panthers (May 10-12)
- DT Popo Aumavae (Undrafted Free Agent Signing)
Denver Broncos (May 10-12)
- QB Bo Nix (Pick: No. 12)
- WR Troy Franklin (Pick: No. 102)
- K Camden Lewis (Rookie Mini Camp Invite)
Houston Texans (May 10-12)
- LB Jamal Hill (Pick: No. 188)
Jacksonville Jaguars (May 10-12)
- OL Steven Jones (Undrafted Free Agent Signing)
Las Vegas Raiders (May 10-12)
- C Jackson Powers-Johnson (Pick: No. 44)
Minnesota Vikings (May 10-12)
- CB Khyree Jackson (Pick: No. 108)
- DT Taki Taimani (Undrafted Free Agent Signing)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (May 10-12)
- RB Bucky Irving (Pick: No. 125)