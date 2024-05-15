Former Oregon Quarterbacks Justin Herbert vs. Bo Nix: NFL Schedule Release
Former Oregon Duck quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Bo Nix just are AFC West division rivals and will play each other twice a year. The dates will be released on Wednesday night for Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers vs. Nix’s Denver Broncos… Now Oregon fans will just have to decide which team to root for in the Duck vs. Duck showdown.
Denver Broncos play at Los Angles Chargers on December 22nd at 1:05 pm PT
Los Angeles Chargers play at Denver Broncos on October 13th at 1:05 pm PT
Nix was selected by the Denver Broncos No. 12-overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Former Oregon receiver Troy Franklin also joins the Broncos, or should we say, the Denver Ducks. Nix and Franklin will try to emulate the immense success and great connection they had at Oregon, which boasted the No. 2 scoring and passing offense in 2023.
Adding to the Duck fun, former Oregon linebacker Troy Dye signed with the Chargers this offseason under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Chargers coach Harbaugh vs. Broncos coach Sean Payton is another great storyline, as two of the most-celebrated coaches in football go head to head.
The Broncos are currently on a three-game winning streak vs. the Chargers.
Of course, both Herbert and Nix face the difficult task of competing in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The reigning-Super Bowl champion Chiefs have won the divisional crown for eight-straight seasons.
Can one of the former Duck quarterbacks take down one of the greatest NFL players ever in Mahomes? Head-to-head, Mahomes has a 5-1 record against Herbert. Those heated divisional games seemingly always come down to the wire and the Chargers have struggled to win in close games.
The Broncos-Chargers rivalry dates back to 1960. All time, the Broncos lead the series 73–55–1. Yet somehow, Denver and L.A. have met only once in the playoffs, in the 2013 AFC Divisional round, the Broncos beat the Chargers 24-17.
This season, the old rivalry gets a lot more green and yellow.