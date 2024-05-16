Oregon Football’s Bo Nix ‘Loving’ Denver Broncos Says Brother, Teammate Tez Johnson
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson is confident in his adopted brother, former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, as he begins his rookie season with the Denver Broncos. Johnson predicts Nix, with Broncos coach Sean Payton, can win a Super Bowl as early as this season.
“Whatever team Bo goes to, they're going to have success,” Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus. “That's no doubt. He's the best guy in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable.”
Johnson thought it was funny that the video of Nix training with his wife Izzy in the middle of the street went viral. Johnson says it’s normal behavior for Nix to do anything he can to work out, if he cannot get into a gym or facility. Nix does not miss a workout.
Johnson spoke with Nix about his transition to the league after wrapping up NFL rookie minicamp. It was the first chance for Nix to get on the field in Denver with his teammates and coaches.
“He’s loving it,” Johnson told Amaranthus. “He's tired, I can see it in his face. It’s normal. I just feel like him being there is a great situation. He's been through it enough, and all he knows is football.”
Coach Payton is encouraged by what he’s seen from the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist as well.
"It's almost like watching a good golfer.” Payton said about Nix at minicamp. “Sometimes when you watch his game over two years, there's a patience to how he plays… The only thing I can think about that was a little bit of a surprise is when we went to work him out privately and stood around him, he was bigger than I expected.”
Payton has a proven track record of producing dynamic results with multiple quarterbacks, notably winning a Super Bowl with Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick. It's the first time ever coach Payton drafted a quarterback in the first two rounds of the draft in his career.
For Oregon senior receiver Johnson, it would be would be a dream to learn from Payton and be reunited with former teammates Nix and receiver Troy Franklin in the NFL.
“It would be great,” Johnson told Amaranthus. “I told Bo, 'If Sean Payton drafts me, we're making a movie - we're definitely going to make a movie, me and you, the starring characters.’”
“We don't know the name of it yet… I'm thinking the movie should be called Reunited. That's just off the top of my head … If Sean Payton drafts me, which I would love, I'll be reunited with Bo and Troy Franklin."
“And I think we could win a Super Bowl.”
Another good title could be Denver Ducks.
Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson is ranked as a top-10 receiver. He is fresh off his best season yet, leading the power five with 727 yards after the catch and racking up 1,182 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Johnson also broke the Oregon record for receptions in a single season in 2023, with 86 catches.
The Oregon football program has not had a receiver drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in decades… A stat that Johnson would like to change.
"That's definitely a goal for me,” Johnson told Amaranthus. “I have the NFL logo on my wall, and a quote that says, 'To the one who believes, anything is possible.' I feel like if you believe you can achieve anything, including getting drafted in the first round as a receiver like me. I work hard and dedicate my life to it.”
Johnson plans on taking a trip to Denver to see Nix soon… And maybe convert it into a business trip.
“I’m definitely going to visit him,” Johnson said. “I’ll be there for sure. So, Sean Payton, if you see this, I'll be visiting Bo in Denver!"