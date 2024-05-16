Oregon Football's Bo Nix: Denver Broncos' Three Best Games, NFL Schedule Release
After an exciting rookie minicamp, former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is ready to lead his Denver Broncos into 2024. With the NFL schedules now in hand, here are the best three games for the Broncos.
First, what constitutes "best"? For this, we're going with most intriguing, potential revenge, storylines, or matchups. Disagree with these being the top three? Fire off on Twitter/X.
1. Week 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Does this game really need an explanation? The Broncos pulled a massive upset at Mile High on Halloween Weekend last year. That game ended a 16 game losing streak in the series for Denver and started a 3-5 stretch for the eventual Super Bowl Champions. Patrick Mahomes won't want to leave Denver with another loss, especially to close the regular season.
2. Week 7 at New Orleans Saints
A Thursday Night Football affair with multiple avenues for intrigue. First, coach Sean Payton, coach of the Saints 2006 to 2022, returns to New Orleans on the visiting sideline for the first time. This will also be the first game where the rookie QB Nix is alone on national stage. He will have several weeks under his belt by then, but how does he handle this kind of moment for the first time?
3. Week 1 at Seattle Seahawks
This game has it all: the season opener, the debut of first round pick Nix, the closest game for Nix and the rest of his Pro Ducks teammates to Eugene, and, of course, the lingering effects of the Russell Wilson trade. Wilson is gone and Eyioma Uwazurike has only seen the field for eight games in two seasons. Of the eight players sent to Seattle, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Tyreke Smith are no longer Seahawks. Are the Broncos better off in the long term at the QB position now? Sure, but they'll want to prove it in a big way in this one.
Besides Nix, the rest of the "Denver Ducks" are center Alex Forsyth, guard Calvin Throckmorton, and rookie receiver Troy Franklin.
Denver Broncos 2024 Schedule
Week 1 at Seattle Seahawks
Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4 at New York Jets
Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 7 at New Orleans Saints (Thursday Night Football)
Week 8 vs. Carolina Panthers
Week 9 at Baltimore Ravens
Week 10 at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 12 at Las Vegas Raiders
Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns (Monday Night Football)
Week 14, BYE
Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Week 16 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 17 at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs