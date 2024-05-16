Ducks Digest

Oregon Football's Bo Nix: Denver Broncos' Three Best Games, NFL Schedule Release

The NFL schedule is officially here and that means taking a look at which games hold the most intrigue. With rookie QB Bo Nix fresh off a solid Oregon Ducks career, the Denver Broncos have plenty of games to choose from.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (QB07) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After an exciting rookie minicamp, former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is ready to lead his Denver Broncos into 2024. With the NFL schedules now in hand, here are the best three games for the Broncos.

First, what constitutes "best"? For this, we're going with most intriguing, potential revenge, storylines, or matchups. Disagree with these being the top three? Fire off on Twitter/X.

1. Week 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) tackles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15).
Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) tackles Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15). / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Does this game really need an explanation? The Broncos pulled a massive upset at Mile High on Halloween Weekend last year. That game ended a 16 game losing streak in the series for Denver and started a 3-5 stretch for the eventual Super Bowl Champions. Patrick Mahomes won't want to leave Denver with another loss, especially to close the regular season.

2. Week 7 at New Orleans Saints

Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) looks on.
Jan 7, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) looks on. / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A Thursday Night Football affair with multiple avenues for intrigue. First, coach Sean Payton, coach of the Saints 2006 to 2022, returns to New Orleans on the visiting sideline for the first time. This will also be the first game where the rookie QB Nix is alone on national stage. He will have several weeks under his belt by then, but how does he handle this kind of moment for the first time?

3. Week 1 at Seattle Seahawks

Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

This game has it all: the season opener, the debut of first round pick Nix, the closest game for Nix and the rest of his Pro Ducks teammates to Eugene, and, of course, the lingering effects of the Russell Wilson trade. Wilson is gone and Eyioma Uwazurike has only seen the field for eight games in two seasons. Of the eight players sent to Seattle, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Tyreke Smith are no longer Seahawks. Are the Broncos better off in the long term at the QB position now? Sure, but they'll want to prove it in a big way in this one.

Besides Nix, the rest of the "Denver Ducks" are center Alex Forsyth, guard Calvin Throckmorton, and rookie receiver Troy Franklin.

Denver Broncos 2024 Schedule

Week 1 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 3 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4 at New York Jets

Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7 at New Orleans Saints (Thursday Night Football)

Week 8 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 9 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 10 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 12 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns (Monday Night Football)

Week 14, BYE

Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 16 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 17 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY