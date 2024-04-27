Oregon Football Breaks Program NFL Draft Record: Seven Ducks Selected
The Oregon Ducks football team set a program record in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Ducks had eight players drafted, breaking the previous record of six total players drafted. That record has been set four times, including last year.
A flurry of Duck players were selected in the fourth round. Notably, the Denver Broncos traded up the draft wide receiver Troy Franklin with pick No. 102. Franklin will be reunited with former Oregon teammate Bo Nix.
With Nix slinging Franklin the ball, the speedster Franklin became Oregon's all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (25) and tied for the most 100-yard receiving games (11).
Here are the former Oregon Duck players drafted:
QB Bo Nix– Round 1, Pick 12 (Denver Broncos)
Center Jackson Powers-Johnson– Round 2, Pick 44 (Las Vegas Raiders)
WR Troy Franklin - Pick 102 (Denver Broncos)
CB Khyree Jackson - Pick 108 (Minnesota Vikings)
DL Brandon Dorlus - Pick 109 (Atlanta Falcons)
S Evan Williams - Pick 111 (Green Bay Packers)
RB Bucky Irving - Pick 125 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
LB Jamal Hill - Pick 188 (Houston Texans)
Denver is becoming the Ducks capital in the NFL, between Franklin, Nix and former Oregon center Alex Forsyth.
The Atlanta Falcons may have gotten the steal of the draft in Dorlus. There was a generous sentiment that Dorlus should have gotten more buzz during the draft process.