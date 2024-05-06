Deja Kelly Picks Oregon Basketball over LSU: Athletic Guard, Top NIL Earner
Former North Carolina Tar Heel Deja Kelly announced Monday she will transfer to the University of Oregon women’s basketball team for her final year of eligibility.
The three-time all-ACC guard averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and three assists during her collegiate career at UNC. Kelly started all four years and led the Tar Heels in scoring the past three seasons.
A 2020 McDonald's All-American, Kelly was a five-star recruit out of high school before her time at North Carolina.
After Kelly initially entered the transfer portal, There was speculation that she would still return to Chapel Hill for her fifth and final year of eligibility. However on Friday, Kelly took to social media to announce she would not be returning to UNC.
“I am forever indebted to the University of North Carolina, the women's basketball program, and the greater Chapel Hill community for your hospitality and four years of amazing memories together,” said Kelly. “With that being said all good things must come to an end. I believe it is time to move on.”
Since Kelly’s entrance to the portal, both LSU and Oregon reportedly expressed interest in the highly coveted guard. Kelly is fresh off het best season yet, as a senior she put up impressive numbers averaging 16. 3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Not only has Kelly made a name for herself with her on-the-court performance, but off the court she has continued to grow her name through NIL. Kelly ranks No. 12 in the On3 Women’s NIL 100 and has deals with Tommy Hilfiger, Beats by Dre, Crocs, State Farm, and more.
Kelly will look to help accelerate Ducks coach Kelly Graves' offense after Oregon’s 11-21 record last season.
Oregon’s season ended in a 14-game losing streak, finishing with Oregon's 79-30 loss to Colorado in the first round of the 2024 Pac-12 tournament. These 14 consecutive losses tied a record for consecutive losses since the Pac-12 became a 12-team league in 2011-12.
Kelly is the seventh newcomer coach Kelly Graves has landed this offseason. Also joining Oregon’s program are Texas' Amina Muhammad, Arizona's Salimatou Kourouma, Washington's Ari Long, BYU's Nani Falatea, UC Santa Barbara's Alexis Whitfield, and Siena's Elisa Mevius.
With the addition of Kelly, the Ducks hope to not only turn around last season's struggles but also contend for a spot in the NCAA tournament. Kelly's athleticism and experience alongside a strong recruiting class, position Oregon to compete in the Big Ten conference.