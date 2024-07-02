Oregon Ducks Trending for Five-Star Corner DJ Pickett?
The Oregon Ducks might be the hottest team in the country on the recruiting trail.
In just the last week, the Ducks have landed commitments from five-star recruits Jordon Davison and Dorian Brew, as well as four-star talents Josiah Sharma and Dashaan Brame.
In fact, in total for the month of June, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks landed six pledges. As a result, they have risen all the way to No. 5 in the On3 national recruiting rankings, trailing only Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Georgia.
And now, it appears they could be in good shape to contend for another top talent, in five-star Zephyrhills (FL) cornerback DJ Pickett, who placed the Ducks in his top-four on Monday.
Oregon, Georgia, LSU and Miami are the final contenders for the 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect.
Pickett narrowed his choices after a string of official visits to Oregon on June 21, Miami on June 14, Georgia on June 7, Clemson on June 1, and LSU on May 31.
“Had a great time at Oregon,” Pickett's father told On3. “Oregon showed a lot of hospitality. Great time Oregon. We saw Oregon had a couple of commitments over the weekend.”
Last season Zephyrhills, Pickett was a two way star, catching 52 passes for 1,033 yards and 15 TD, as well as 31 tackles and a pick on defense. In 2022 as a sophomore, he had 39 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups, to go along with 886 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Rated as a consensus five-star recruit, Pickett ranks as the No. six player in the nation, the No. 2 cornerback, and the No. 1 player in the talent-rich state of Florida, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
He is set to make his decision later this fall.