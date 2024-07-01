Will Oregon Ducks Football Lose Coach Will Stein Due To Immense Offensive Success?
When a Power Five school like the Oregon Ducks have had success in recruiting top players and molding a team into a championship contender, it is only a matter of time before assistant coaches and coordinators become the targets of search committees looking to fill vacant head coaching positions. For the Ducks, that person is offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, Will Stein.
Stein’s coaching career includes stops at Louisville (2013-14), Texas (2015-17), Lake Travis High School (2018-19) and University of Texas at San Antonio (2020-22), where Stein started as pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach and was named co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in the 2022 season. After which, he was hired by Oregon coach Dan Lanning to be the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Ducks.
"In our search to find the absolute best fit for the University of Oregon, we committed to a detailed search for the right person to lead our offense,” said Lanning.” “Will is that person. He is a passionate and innovative coach who consistently finds ways to maximize his personnel.”
"Will has done a great job developing dynamic quarterbacks in his career, and he is able to see the game through a different lens as a former quarterback himself. He is a tremendous teacher and a tireless worker, and his focus on the student-athlete experience aligns with our philosophy here in Eugene,” explained Lanning. “I am excited to see our team and offense reach new heights under his leadership and direction with our entire offensive staff."
Stein's accomplishments in 2023 have turned heads of other programs. His name was tossed around in connection to head coaching vacancies with the UCLA Bruins, Washington Huskies, Kentucky Wildcats and Houston Cougars.
Last season, Stein's Ducks ranked No. 2 nationally in scoring offense (44.2 points per game) and passing offense (342.8 yards per game), as well as total offense (526.6 yards per game). In addition, Stein further developed his stellar reputation as a quarterbacks coach due to his work with Heisman Trophy finalist, Bo Nix.
Before anyone thinks a going-away party for Stein is a certainty, there are some concerns that can’t be overlooked. His limited coaching experience and the lack of a head coaching job tops that list. There is considerable distance between a coordinator’s role versus that of the lead man. The argument here is not about whether Stein can be successful in the top position, but rather is he ready to make the jump.
Several weeks ago, Andy Staples from On3 had Stein on his show. Staples came away impressed with what Stein can bring to the table.
“He’s very mature beyond his years,” said Staples. “If he can get the same results out of Dillon Gabriel that he got out of Bo Nix, there’s not a coaching search that’s going to go on that doesn’t have Will Stein’s name at least mentioned because (Athletic Directors) love offense. They believe offense sells tickets. If they want to sell excitement, they want an offense that’s going to score a lot of points, Will Stein’s name will come up.”
Aside from the success on the field, Stein has demonstrated his ability to be the front man for a college football team. Whether that is his ability to recruit top prospects, coach up quarterbacks and build relationships with donors, fans and alumni, Stein has already proven he can thrive on being in the spotlight, something that often goes unnoticed when a hiring decision is made.
On the other hand, athletic directors and search committees have just a single year on which to fully evaluate Stein, which is why 2024 could be a pivotal year in his career path. There is no doubt the Oregon offense is loaded with Gabriel behind center, running backs Jordan James and Noah Whittington and wide receiver 1-2 punch of Tez Johnson and Evan Stewart. The question is whether Stein can achieve results similar to the 2023 campaign with Nix.
To that point, Staples believes that Stein’s offense needs to post some lofty numbers to confirm that last year was no fluke.
“If Dillon Gabriel is high 70’s completion percentage, they’re averaging 8-9 yards per play,” said Staples, “I think Will Stein’s name is going to come up an awful lot.”
During the national coaching shuffle earlier this year, Lanning made it perfectly clear that Oregon is the place where he wants to live and coach football. There isn’t any reason to think that Stein is looking to move on, yet we are talking about a competitive sport coached by competitive individuals. Continued success at the highest levels makes it more likely that a school is susceptible to coaching changes. The dilemma for Ducks’ fans is wanting Stein to be wildly successful but finding a way to keep him in Eugene.