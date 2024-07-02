Two Oregon Ducks Named To NFL's 2024 All-Breakout Team
Former Oregon Ducks’ stars, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Christian Gonzalez have been named as two of 11 defensive players projected to have a breakout year in 2024. Thibodeaux and Gonzalez join a list of young players who are just starting to demonstrate their ability to influence the outcome of a pro football game.
Here are the stars identified by NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks as those most likely to display their potential on the defensive side of the football.
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, NY Giants, Edge Rusher
This former Ducks linebacker was the Giants fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. His rookie season was solid, if not spectacular. He posted 33 solo tackles, 16 assists, 4.0 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries in 14 games in his rookie season in 2022.
Thibodeaux built on his early results with an outstanding second year in which he recorded 11.5 sacks. If he can repeat, if not exceed those numbers, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder has the potential to become the next elite pass rusher to flourish in New York.
The Giants also added two-time Pro Bowler, Brian Burns, in a stunning trade with the Carolina Panthers. He is likely to see the most attention playing across the formation from Thibodeaux, which translates into more one-on-one opportunities for this rising star. If you add in second-team All-Pro defensive tackle, Dexter Lawrence to the mix, Thibodeaux could post huge numbers in year three.
2. Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Tackle
In his rookie year, Carter totaled six sacks, nine quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and a “scoop-and-score” touchdown despite having a single start. With the hiring of a new defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, this young standout could very well improve his numbers with a strong second-year campaign.
3. Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Tackle
This energetic defender was a part-time starter for a team that looks to dominate in the trenches. Benton has shown the ability to outwork and outlast blockers to control the line of scrimmage. Playing next to established stars like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward makes it easier to win those battles, but Benton’s work ethic could help the Steelers elevate their game and become more like their championship teams of just a few years ago.
4. Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers Edge Rusher
While Van Ness had a slow start in his rookie season with Green Bay, he still demonstrated his natural pass-rush skills. As a second-year pro, he could develop into one of the NFC's top edges. Consider that Van Ness finished his rookie season on a high note with five sacks and 15 pressures from Week 12 through the playoffs, displaying intriguing potential as a tireless pursuer of the football.
5. Trenton Simpson, Baltimore Ravens Linebacker
This former Clemson standout has the speed and quickness to make him a star on a team that already takes an aggressive approach on the defensive side of the ball. The initial downside is that he enters his second year with limited experience. He will, however, benefit from playing next to Roquan Smith, a perennial Pro-Bowler. Accordingly, Simpson will have plenty of chances to register hits and timely takeaways against opposing offenses.
6. Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker
This third-year pro out of Utah earned high marks in his role as a SAM linebacker (nickname for the strongside linebacker). Lloyd plays with instincts, awareness and pass-rushing skills
who can attack from all angles. Though there are still questions about his role going forward, one can see him as a DPR (designated pass rusher).
7. Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriot Cornerback
While this 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft might emerge as a superstar, his rookie season was shortened due to injury. When healthy, this smooth-moving playmaker can shut down receivers by shrinking the field for the passer and pass catcher. Gonzalez has the talents, traits and techniques that can help him eventually become known as an elite player at the position.
8. Joshua Williams, Kansas City Chiefs Cornerback
Williams was a fourth-round pick in 2022 and has demonstrated significant growth each year since. He has become known as an instinctive playmaker with exceptional length. Williams seems comfortable with the bright lights and big stage that goes along with Super Bowl victories. Should he continue to grow and improve, he will have even more opportunities to demonstrate his talents against the AFC’s elite receivers.
9. Joey Porter, Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers Cornerback
Porter may very well be a contender for Pro Bowl selection due to a strong showing as the top cornerback for the Steelers. His toughness, tenacity and tools create favorable matchups for this defensive star in the making. All is not good, however, as he still has work to do. His aggressive mentality and unquestionable confidence could carry him while he strives to improve his overall game.
10. Ji’Ayir Brown, San Francisco 49ers Safety
Brown came to the NFL as a third-round pick of San Francisco. His reputation out of college (Penn State) was that of a ball-hawking safety. As a rookie, he did not disappoint as he recorded a par of regular season interceptions and one postseason pick. While mostly a part-time starter, his playing time increased due to injuries. His overall play demonstrated his range and ball skills, adding a dimension to an experienced backfield. If Brown continues to improve, the second-year pro could take his place on an elite defense.
11. Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars Safety
This fourth-year pro is also known as a ballhawk as evidenced by his seven interceptions over the last two years. After playing for a team that relied heavily on blitz pressure, Cisco now has a chance to see his numbers jump while playing in a scheme designed to bait quarterbacks into ill-advised passes. Cisco has a nose for the football, and he can help lead an improved defense in Jacksonville.
All-in-all, a tremendous group of athletes with two former Ducks, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Christian Gonzalez , fan favorites in Eugene, and proving to be a valuable part of their respective NFL teams, looking to make a defensive splash in 2024.