Why Oregon Football 5-Star Target Committed To Kansas State Over Ducks

Oregon Ducks recruiting lost out on a big time offensive talent on Monday.

The Oregon Ducks have been on a historic roll over the past month on the recruiting trail.

In just the last month, the Ducks have landed a total of seven commitments, with four of those commitments - including two five-star talents - committing in the last week.

On Monday, the Ducks had a chance to make it three, with five-star in Goodland (KS) tight end Linkon Cure announcing his decision on a 247Sports Livestream.

Unfortunately for the Ducks, it wasn't to be this time, with Cure announcing his commitment to the Kansas State Wildcats. Why?

“I love everything about [Kansas State]," Cure told On3. "The biggest thing there is the culture and being around the program. That’s definitely something I noticed, guys that I will be around all the time if I choose Kansas State. I thought that was really important. The leadership there and the coaching staff are great. I really love everything about Kansas State. I love what coach Chris Klieman has done there. There’s a lot of guys around there that I respect and it’s a great place to be.”

Cure's decision came off of a string of official visits to Kansas on May 31, Texas A&M on June 7, Oregon on June 16 and Kansas State on June 21.

And for cure, those visits made his choice a very difficult one.

“The year was an absolute roller coaster,” Cure told On3 last month. “It did not play out the way I thought it would. I had a lot of mixed emotions throughout the whole process because of some coaching changes and things like that. It was a crazy process, but I enjoyed every little bit of it. I stayed true to my process and took in the whole thing. I took those four OVs and the decision was a lot tougher than I expected it to be, but I’m pretty settled in on what I see in those schools, what I want and what I can be.” 

Cure is rated as a five-star recruit, and ranks as the No. 27 player in the nation, the No. 2 tight end, and the No. 2 player in Kansas, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

