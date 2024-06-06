Oregon Football Uniforms Update For EA College Football 25 Video Game
The Oregon football program uniforms are iconic. For decades, the Ducks have been dazzling in Nike threads. Now, those many uniform combinations are coming to the EA College Football 25 video game.
The EA College Football 25 video game is set to be released on July 19, 2024 with a Deluxe edition going out on July 16, 2024. The developers at Orlando EA and publishers at EA Sports have put out some new info regarding the uniforms in the video game such as the average team will have the option to choose between four helmets, three jerseys, and three pants.
Teams such as the University of Oregon will have 20+ uniform options according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. The reason for the secrecy behind these most likely has to do with Oregon's all-new "Generation O" uniforms that are set to debut in Fall 2024. In a video from Oregon Football's X account, equipment administrator Kenny Farr was seen breaking down the concept of the new uniforms to the uniform committee. This group is comprised of veteran players on the 2024 football team.
“We’ve got some stuff cooking... It was great just to sit down and in the room with (Farr) and seeing everything that he has planned for the year (down) to the little details. You know, what helmet we’re going to wear, what socks we’re going to wear. It was just amazing to be a part of history. This is going to be a huge year for the uniforms and I know a lot of people are excited.” via The Portland Tribune- Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon inside linebacker
Farr says the "Generation O" uniforms will be the base set of uniforms for the next three years. Oregon football is known universally as having the best uniforms in college football. Their partnership with Nike allows the team to have a new and flashy design each week.
As far as compensation for the video game goes, players were given the choice of whether or not to license their personalities into the game, and almost all college football players opted in for the upcoming release of the game.
Oregon is in the "tier one" of compensation. There are four tiers based on how many seasons each school finished in the AP Top 25 in the last 10 seasons. Tier one is a minimum guaranteed royalties of $99,875.16. The other Big Ten schools in tier one are Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, and Penn State.