Oregon Football Schedule: What Color Do Fans Wear?
It is always all eyes on the Oregon football uniforms. But what about the fans cheering on the team? The Oregon Duck athletic department has released the “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
Starting with a stripe out (alternating sections wear alternating colors) is a bold choice. Last season’s “stripe out” game was immensely successful. Autzen Stadium was yellow, green and LOUD as the Ducks crushed the Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffalos.
August 31st vs. Idaho - Stripe Out
September 7th vs. Boise State - Wear Black
September 14th @ Oregon State - Wear Green
September 28th @ UCLA - Wear White
October 5th vs. Michigan State - Wear Yellow
October 12th vs. Ohio State - Wear Black
October 19th @ Purdue - Wear White
October 26th vs. Illinois - Wear Yellow
November 2nd @ Michigan - Wear White
November 9th vs. Maryland - Wear Green
November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White
November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green
Home games in bold
While the Oregon football uniforms have not been released to the public for 2024, a few colors are worth noting on the schedule. Duck fans are instructed to wear black when Boise State and Ohio State come to Autzen Stadium. Oregon’s matchup vs. Ohio State will be must-see TV, as former Oregon coach Chip Kelly is now play-caller for the Buckeyes.
Oregon football has released a teaser video about their uniforms. ‘Generation O,’ the nickname for the new combo, will reportedly be unveiled later this year, likely around the start of fall camp in early August.
The video hinted at the design with the phrase "Small details. Big Picture. Generation O." The video showcased chrome details that are “Built for the Mix and Match,” a key feature that will allow for a variety of uniform combinations.
This year's uniform development is unique as it incorporated a player-driven approach. A Uniform Committee was implemented at Oregon, made up of several players who worked alongside longtime football equipment administrator Kenny Farr.