Updated College Football Playoff Odds: Oregon Ducks Football Among Top?
Oregon football is one of the favorites to make the 2025 College Football Playoff (CFP).
More teams will have better odds this season, with the field expanding to 12 teams. There are only five automatic qualifying spots, going to the conference champions from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and SEC, as well as the highest ranked Group of Five team.
The Ducks come in a No. 3 for best odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to make the playoff at -250. The only two programs with better odds are Ohio State (-650) and Georgia (-500). Both the Buckeyes and UO being right at the top indicates Vegas doesn't believe either will need to actually with the Big Ten Conference Championship to make the CFP.
The rest of the top 11 are below.
- Texas -230
- Notre Dame -170
- Penn State -145
- Ole Miss -125
- Michigan -105
- Alabama +120
- LSU +125
- Florida State +160
We stopped at top 11 because a Group of Five representative will make the field. Liberty (Conference USA) and Memphis (American) the best odds to be that team with both at +600.
If odds hold true, the CFP would consist of five SEC teams, four Big Ten teams, one ACC team, one Independent, and one Group of Five team.
But that top 11 won't be true because there are no Big 12 teams in that group. Utah, fresh off of a stint in the Pac-12 Conference and joining the Big 12 this year, has the best odds at +280, followed by Kansas State (+310) and then Kansas (+600). This means the real makeup of the field is likely to be four SEC teams, four Big Ten teams, one Big 12 team, one ACC team, one Independent, and one Group of Five team.
If Oregon does make the CFP without winning the Big Ten, that will most likely mean a seed in the 5-8 range, which means hosting a quarterfinal game. Get ready for December playoff football in Eugene.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.