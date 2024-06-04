Two Oregon Legends on Ballot for College Football Hall of Fame
A pair of former Oregon Ducks are one step away from the College Football Hall of Fame.
The ballots for the 2025 CFB HOF class are out, with 77 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players and nine FBS coaches listed as candidates. Voters are asked to vote for 12 players and two coaches.
The two former Oregon football players on the ballot are Haloti Ngata and Kenjon Barner.
Ngata was Oregon's first consensus first-team All-American in 43 years, earning the honor in 2005. That same season, he was recognized as a first-team All-Pac-10 selection and named the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year.
Ngata was drafted No. 12 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. His professional career from 2006 to 2018 saw him play for the Ravens, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles, and included five Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl.
In 2021, Ngata was inducted into the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor, which represents "the highest honor for a career of individual accomplishment resulting in team success".
Barner was another consensus All-American for Oregon, his coming on the second-team in 2012. That same season he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors. The Ducks never had fewer than 10 wins in a season with Barner on the roster, as he helped the team to a trio of conference titles.
More than just an elite running back, Barner was also a deadly return specialist. He was the first Duck since 1965 to score rushing, receiving, punt return, and kickoff return touchdowns.
Barner was selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. HIs career from 2013 to 2022 saw him bounce around to several teams, with three of them ultimately winning Super Bowls. In Super Bowl LII as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Barner had three kick returns for 73 net yards.
Voting from National Football Foundation members runs through July 1. The class will be announced in early 2025 with induction set for Dec. 9, 2025 in Las Vegas.
Oregon is represented in the College Football Hall of Fame by six players and two coaches. Those representatives and their year of induction are below.
- LaMichael James, Running Back, 2023
- Mike Bellotti, Coach, 2014
- Ahmad Rashad, Running Back, 2007
- Mel Renfro, Halfback, 1986
- Len Casanova, Coach, 1977
- John Bekcett, Tackle, 1972
- Johnny Kitzmiller, Halfback, 1969
- Norm Van Brocklin, Quarterback, 1966