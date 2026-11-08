Oregon Forces Ohio State Receiver Jeremiah Smith Into Viral Frustration

The Oregon Ducks took the emotions out of a rabid Ohio Stadium crowd on Nov. 7. That includes frustrating Ohio State star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith too.

Oregon overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the No. 12 Buckeyes 41-28. The Ducks even forced loud Buckeye fans to hit the exits early, as captured by Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith carries the ball as Oregon defensive back Na'eem Offord chases as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Steady stream of Ohio State fans leaving the Horseshoe with 6:37 left in the 3Q.



Oregon leads, 31-14. https://t.co/bucEwdnStu pic.twitter.com/OC1RMHhsII — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 7, 2026

But another viral clip showed the type of night Oregon had...and how frustrating things became for Smith and OSU.

Jeremiah Smith Involved in Heated Moment

Smith rarely is one to lose his temper. But Oregon and coach Dan Lanning's game plan for OSU's offense clearly got to Smith's head.

Which later got his temper to spill over. Smith got caught shouting at the sidelines, plus in the direction of his quarterback Luke Fahey.

JEREMIAH SMITH FRUSTRATED 😳



Smith was seen screaming toward the sideline as Ohio State trailed Oregon 31-14 late in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/U15XEpkhDJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2026

Smith still delivered a stout night that saw seven receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown. Smith's 100-yard game now surpasses Marvin Harrison Jr. for most 100-yard games for a Buckeyes wideout. However, his score came after Oregon tacked on 38 unanswered points.

The Ducks even swatted down two major catch opportunities involving the potential top pick of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Notable Pass Breakups Against Jeremiah Smith

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass as Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich (3) makes the tackle during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon cornerback Na'eem Offord faced the daunting task of slowing down the nation's most decorated wide receiver.

Offord answered the bell in a big way early, showing his closing pursuit during, what could've been, a disastrous blown coverage call on Oregon's side. But Offord disrupts Smith's chance of setting the tone for the Buckeyes.

But that wasn't the only huge pass breakup of the rout. Offord came back on a fourth-and-13 to frustrate Smith once more. This time forcing the incompletion and turnover on downs.

And here's where Offord adds more further insult to Smith and the Buckeyes: He originally verbally committed to Ohio State. All before decommitting and flipping to Oregon on Dec. 4, 2024 right before the early signing period.

Lanning and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton showed a high level of trust in the one-time Buckeyes commit to handle Smith on the field. The 2025 signing ends up having the game of his life and in the process, catapult the Ducks back into two big conversations.

Oregon Frustrating Ohio State, Jeremiah Smith Changes 2 Big Races

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) celebrates his touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon once looked down and out per national media pundits after taking three losses during the regular season. Then became written off further when quarterback Dante Moore got shut down for the rest of the season following his Sept. 26 concussion against USC.

But the Ducks have potentially ended Ohio State's pursuit of the Big Ten title and College Football Playoff berth. All while Oregon just reboosted its own chances.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates with fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now the Ducks have taken down four ranked teams in the 2026 season. It began with defeating No. 25 Boise State in the season opener, then followed with taking down then No. 13 USC. Since then, the Ducks have knocked out previous No. 24 Northwestern from the top 25 but now, have defeated their highest ranked foe.

Frustrating Smith and an aspiring national title contender surely will move Oregon up in the upcoming CFP rankings.

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