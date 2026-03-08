Three Oregon Ducks Freshmen With the Chance of Playing Early Next Year

The Oregon Ducks have been one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting as of late, as they have wrapped up one of the more depth-based classes that they have ever had. There were talented prospects from all over the country committing to the Ducks, but not all of them will see the field early.

These three incoming freshman have the chance to see the field very early on in the 2026 season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Immanuel Iheanacho - Offensive Tackle

Five-star offensive lineman and incoming freshman Immanuel Ineanacho was one of the best players in the country when it came to playing on the offensive line in 2026. The talented prospect earned his stripes with a very solid program, as he played with the Georgetown Prep High School program in the state of Maryland.

The state of Maryland produces a ton of talent from many different programs, including one of the biggest programs in the country, St. Frances Academy. Even though all of these talented prospects come out of the state, the talented recruit still managed to be rated as the second-best player in the state. The only player he trailed was Zion Elee, who is an EDGE from St. Frances Academy, and is now on his way to Maryland.

Iheanacho will be joining one of the better teams in the country when it comes to the offensive line position, as they have been able to get multiple players to the next level. This includes some of the top end talent, such as Detroit Lions star Penei Sewell. The five-star prospect was rated as the No. 7 player in the nation for a reason, and although the Ducks are extremely deep at the positions, Iheanacho will have a chance to find the field early.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kendre Harrison - Tight End

Five-star tight end and incoming true freshman Kendre Harrison is one of the top players in the country when it comes to playing the tight end position in a dominant way. Harrison has a knack for violence with blocking, which has become a big reason of why he is valued so highly.

The prospect from North Carolina and Reidsville High School is a multi-sport star. He is one of the better vertical threat additions at the position when it comes to the high school level that many have seen in this decade. He has the chance to be a freak athlete for the Ducks.

The No. 21 prospect will be one of the players who likely sees the field early, even if he doesn’t start in front of tight end Jamari Johnson. He is too good to leave off the field, considering the Ducks are losing tight end star Kenyon Sadiq to the NFL Draft.

Jett Washington - Safety

Five-Star safety and incoming freshman Jeff Washington is one name on the defensive side of the ball with a ton of potential to see the field early on. Washington is one of the faster players at the safety position, and is quite the length of a player you would want playing the position. Washington is a 6-5, 205-pound frame, which leads many to believe that he has the chance to be one of the more dangerous drop-back safeties in the country.

Washington developed into a star with Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, but he’s someone who can become an even better player with more reps.

The prospect very well could see the field early in his first season, but will likely be a key rotational player if the players at the position stay healthy. He has the chance to learn from many good players, including Minnesota transfer addition Koi Perich. The nation’s No. 22 prospect will be one to monitor moving forward.

