These Oregon Ducks' Transfer Portal, Recruiting Additions Among Best in Country

The Oregon Ducks have been tabbed with something that only 10 schools in the country can say, as they are now listed in the top 10 when it comes to the upcoming class for both the transfers and the high school players combined. The Ducks come in at 10, according to ESPN , and are one of the better teams yet again, which continues to be a proven trend for coach Dan Lanning and his fantastic staff from top to bottom.

The Ducks have proven to be one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to this factor, as they have many highlighted players who helped them reach this ranking. Here are a few of them.

Koi Perich, Defensive Back - Transfer

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks defensive back transfer addition Koi Perich is fresh off another solid season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and is now set to replace safety Dillon Thieneman, who is off to the NFL. He is a ball-hawk and is one of the better players in the country when it comes to playing on the defensive side of the ball.

Perich was a top target for many teams, but the Ducks did enough to bring the prospect in. He is ranked as the best player out of the portal to commit to the Oregon Ducks.

Immanuel Iheanacho, Offensive Lineman - High School Recruit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches as Indiana scores as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman recruiting addition Immanuel Iheanacho is one of the top players in the country when it comes to the offensive line. Similar to the year prior, with a guy like David Sanders Jr. (Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman), it is known that the prospect is starter-ready, as he is coming in to compete for a job in his first year.

He was the highest-rated commit for the Ducks in the On3 industry rankings. He also has the chance to become one of the better offensive linemen in the country during his first year, as he has All-American and NFL Draft first-round pick potential.

Dylan Raiola, Quarterback - Transfer

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks quarterback transfer addition Dylan Raiola is joining the program from the Nebraska program. The former No. 1 player in the country is set to be the backup for the Ducks, as the program is returning quarterback Dante Moore to be their signal caller in the 2026 season. The goal seems to be for the talented prospect to be able to maintain a redshirt, which is the ideal case at this moment for both parties.

This is something that Raiola has been open to, as he is still recovering from an injury that sidelined him in his second and final season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He is one of the better signal callers when it comes to understanding the defense he is facing, as he is a very clean quarterback, who has the chance to be elite when his number is called. He could start at at-least 90% of colleges this year to say the least. The transfer was the second-highest-ranked transfer addition.

Kendre Harrison, Tight End - High School Recruit

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrison is coming in as one of the most highly touted players in the country when it comes to the tight end position. He is someone who has made a name for himself as a freak athlete. He is set to come in and contribute at the minimum with a guy like former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq leaving for the 2026 NFL Draft. Harrison is a major addition for the Ducks on the offensive side of the football.

Harrison was one of the bigger additions made in this class, as the On3 industry rankings have him listed as the second-highest-rated prospect to commit to the Ducks. He will be someone who has a chance to break through and be a star for the Ducks.

