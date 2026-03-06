Three Oregon Ducks Underclassmen Who Could Have a Big Offseason

The Oregon Ducks have plenty of underclassmen that are on the verge of breaking out and earning serious roles on the team.

Here are three underclassmen for the Oregon Ducks who could benefit from having a productive offseason.

Cornerback Na'eem Offord

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees warmups before the game against Boise State at Autzen in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the 2025 season, the Ducks had a true freshman ascend to the top of the depth chart prior to the season opener. Brandon Finney Jr. played a pivotal role in Oregon’s run to a College Football Playoff semifinal, but the Ducks also had another freshman who is just as highly counted coming out of high school.

Na’eem Offord was ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 17 player in the country according to 247Sports’ rankings. He pushed hard for the starting role last offseason, but Finney beat him out for it. Now a sophomore, Offord will have the opportunity to compete for a starting job this offseason.

His path to more time on the field won’t be easy as he will have to beat out one of the incumbent starters with Finney and Ify Obidegwu coming back for another year. With Chris Hampton getting promoted to defensive coordinator for the Ducks, Offord will have the chance to impress his position coach during this offseason as he looks to make a big sophomore leap.

Linebacker Nasir Wyatt

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After showing flashes as a true freshman, Nasir Wyatt will have the chance to pop into Oregon’s starting linebacker unit if he continues to trend upwards in his development. He totaled 11 tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble this past season for the Ducks.

Similar to Offord, Wyatt will have to battle against returning starters if he wants to earn a significant role within the defense. Jerry Mixon and Teitum Tuioti are slated to come back for the upcoming season and will undoubtedly have a big presence on the defense.

Wyatt was able to break onto the field as a freshman. It wouldn't come as a surprise if he earns a bigger role in his second year with the program.

Tight end Kendre Harrison

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lone true freshman on the list, Kendre Harrison is entering a crowded room at tight end. Oregon has Jamari Johnson coming back and signed Penn State transfer Andrew Olesh out of the portal.

Johnson is the undoubted starter after serving as the backup to Kenyon Sadiq in 2025. But, Harrison will have a chance to prove himself as the Ducks' potential No. 2 tight end during spring practices and summer camp. He was ranked as the No. 3 tight end and No. 34 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

If Harrison lives up to his ranking as a recruit, the Ducks will have plenty of options to choose from in the tight end room.