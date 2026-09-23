Why the Oregon Ducks' Freshmen Surge Comes at a Perfect Time

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks’ dominant 84-0 win against the Portland State Vikings provided coach Dan Lanning with the perfect opportunity to let his 2026 recruiting class loose. The freshmen class rose to the occasion – and some earned accolades along the way to triumph.

A trio of offensive players ranked in Pro Football Focus’ top-10 freshmen ratings for Week 3. But the 2026 freshmen class' rising confidence comes at perhaps the ideal time for a Ducks program entering a top-25 matchup to kick off Big Ten action.

Oregon offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, left, celebrates a touchdown by Oregon wide receiver Messiah Hampton as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three Oregon Freshmen Earn Top Grades

Receiver Messiah Hampton earned a 87.5 PFF grade – good for No. 2 among the top-rated freshmen in Week 3 – while tight end Kendre Harrison ranked No. 4 with an 83.7 grade and running back Brandon Smith ranked No. 10 with a 76.4 rating.

Each of the three Ducks in the top-10 scored their first collegiate touchdowns vs. the Vikings. Hampton found the end zone twice, also going for six receptions for 71 yards and a 11.8 average. Hampton recorded his first reception at Oklahoma State the week prior, finishing with three receptions for 31 yards.

Meanwhile, Harrison logged four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown, with a 13.3-yard average. Smith punched in one rushing touchdown and ran for 71 yards on 16 carries.

Importance of the Ducks’ Freshmen Surge

Oregon tight end Kendre Harrison, right, dives over Portland State safety Dionte West for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hampton, Harrison and Smith weren’t the only freshmen to star in the convincing victory. Safety Jett Washington notched two interceptions and forced a fumble. Cornerback Davon Benjamin also snagged his first career interception after being sticky in coverage in the first two games.

Offensive linemen Tommy Tofi and Immanuel Iheanacho both impressed during their snaps in the second half. Running back Tradarian Ball and receiver Brady Bidwell both scored touchdowns.

The emergence of the freshmen comes at a notable time. First off, Harrison and Hampton have been, and might continue to be, names called upon to step up amid injuries to tight end Jamari Johnson and receiver Jeremiah McClellan.

But the more the underclassmen’s confidence continues to grow, the more options Lanning and his staff have to turn to in moments of need. In 2025, it was true freshmen who rose to the occasion when the team required it most. Just think of running back Dierre Hill Jr.’s 94 yards of offense and critical touchdown against a No. 3 Penn State or cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.’s two interceptions against No. 4 Texas Tech.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jett Washington (24) intercepts a pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Lanning to get the most out of his team, the freshmen will need to be ready to rise above the pressure when the time comes. Earning snaps against Portland State and players gaining confidence from accomplishing their college football first’s seems to be a step in the right direction.

Lanning used offensive lineman Fox Crader’s 2025 season as an example of prepping players to be ready later in the season through non-conference games.

“I always think back to past experiences for us,” Lanning said during his Monday press conference ahead of USC. “Fox Crader's a guy starting for us right now. At tackle a year ago, he got 10 reps in a Montana State game, right?”

“And then a couple weeks later, he's starting against USC. That's what you get. You get game experience,” Lanning continued. “That's the first college game for a lot of players in our program. The opportunity to evaluate that, and then there's things that we were attacking from the previous week that we said, ‘Hey, we have to be better at.’”

The Ducks' freshmen have an opportunity to show improvement and prove their value in Big Ten play when the Ducks play at the iconic LA Memorial Colisieum vs. the No. 12 USC Trojans on Saturday.

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