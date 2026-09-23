Three Players Oregon Needs To Come Up Big Against USC

The No. 20 Oregon Ducks sent an aggressive message in the 84-0 rout of Portland State.

Erasing the memory of the infamous week two loss to Oklahoma State was one statement. But establishing momentum before the Big Ten Conference opener rose as the other.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now the Ducks have a heavyweight matchup in Los Angeles on deck. The Sept. 26 showdown with No. 12 USC presents a golden opportunity for Oregon to reintroduce themselves as a Big Ten title contender for 2026.

Oregon and coach Dan Lanning have plenty of star power to lean into inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. But the Ducks need these three players against the Trojans to raise their level of play, before coach Lincoln Riley and USC exposes them.

Edge Rusher Teitum Tuioti

Tuioti delivered five tackles including four assisted in last season's romp of USC in Eugene.

But USC will test him in the same fashion of Oklahoma State. Simply because the Cowboys took advantage of some bad eye discipline from Tuioti.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti pressures Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava isn't the dual-threat that Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker is. But Riley is adamant about getting the USC running attack to hit consistent levels. He's going to unleash running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan for this one. The former is fresh off delivering a season-high 102 yards against Rutgers.

Furthermore, Riley likely knows that Tuioti isn't the quickest defender presnap. Tuioti thrives more off power and leverage. USC will aim to turn up the tempo in the name of wearing down Tuioti. Plus test his eye discipline in the play action.

Running Back Dierre Hill Jr.

Hill settled for just 11 yards on two carries as well as three receptions for 50 yards in the trouncing of the Vikings. Considering how efficient the Ducks offense looked, he wasn't sorely needed.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) rushes for a first down during the first half against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Oregon will need a heavier dose of his big plays for this one. Especially in taking advantage of a USC run defense that's looked up-and-down this season.

USC allowed more than four yards a carry against San José State in week zero, despite the Spartans not being known for pounding the rock. Louisiana exposed this USC run defense too with racking up 146 ground-based yards and nearly averaging five yards a carry.

But Hill and this backfield can gain nuggets from Big Ten rival Rutgers on how to go straight after the Trojans run defense. The Scarlet Knights compiled 168 rushing yards including 122 from running back Antwan Raymond, who found holes within the edge rush room.

Riley himself shared during his appearance on Trojans Live that he wasn't pleased with the play of the edge rushers. Hill and the Ducks running game can go straight after them.

Wide Receiver Iverson Hooks

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) and wide receiver Iverson Hooks (2) warm up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hooks' presence becomes more greatly needed than ever amid a major setback on Sept. 21.

Oregon lost wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan for the rest of the season. He sustained a broken foot before the Portland State game in freakish fashion.

Now the former UAB Blazer Hooks earns a chance to show why he was worth pursuing in the transfer portal. He caught one pass for six yards in limited action against the Vikings. But with McClellan out, this now points to Hooks earning more snaps and a chance to test USC's young defenders outside of cornerback Prophet Brown and safety Christian Pierce.

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