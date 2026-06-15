Four Oregon Ducks Freshmen to Watch Next Season

The 2025 Oregon Ducks football team saw key contributions from true freshmen like cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., wide receiver Dakorien Moore, as well as running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks staff haven't stopped added talented recruits to the roster, while also utilizing the transfer portal, so more freshmen are likely to contribute in 2026. With a veteran-laden roster as well, a number of redshirt freshmen from the class of 2025

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gatlin Bair, Wide Receiver

This one almost feels like cheating, but Oregon wide receiver Gatlin Bair is considered a freshman despite committing to the Ducks as a five-star recruit in the class of 2024. Fans are still waiting to see Bair in action, though, after he missed the spring game with an undisclosed injury.

Still, Bair is expected to be more physically mature than his freshman counterparts spending the last two years serving in Texas on an LDS mission. If he can recover from his injury, playing time should be up for grabs in Oregon's wide receiver room. Headlined by Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Jeremiah McCellan, the Ducks are likely still going to rely on receivers like Iverson Hooks and potentially Bair as well.

Tradarian Ball, Running Back

The Ducks learned the importance of running back depth after having limited options at the position in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Indiana. Sophomores Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are expected to lead the group, and Oregon running backs like Da'Juan Riggs and transfer Simeon Price will likely be the first guys off of the bench.

Oregon running back Jordon Davison works out during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks seemingly use a committee of running backs to develop younger guys while keeping key contributors fresh. As a result, Ball could see the field earlier than some of his fellow freshmen, especially in clean-up duty late in games.

Douglas Utu, Offensive Line

Redshirt freshman Douglas Utu could be one of the three new starters on Oregon's offensive line in 2026. However, only one guard spot is available with Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli expected to continue starting alongside center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.

Utu may not beat out more experienced offensive linemen like Kawika Rogers or Yale transfer Michael Bennett, but Utu could very well break into the rotation. The Ducks have sometimes rotated through offensive line combinations early in the season, meaning Utu could have an opportunity to prove himself in the regular season.

Oregon ducks safety trey mcnutt at spring football practice after rehabbing an injury | Trey McNutt Instagram

Trey McNutt, Safety

Oregon redshirt freshman safety Trey McNutt was reportedly turning heads in practice before a broken leg delayed his Ducks debut by an entire season.

The Ducks are deep at safety with players like Koi Perich, Carl Williams IV, and Peyton Woodyard, but McNutt's athleticism makes him a breakout candidate in the defensive backfield for Oregon. A former five-star recruit, McNutt arguably has the highest ceiling in the Ducks' safety room, and he spent the past year learning Oregon's system from the sidelines.

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