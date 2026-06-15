Four Oregon Ducks Freshmen to Watch Next Season
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The 2025 Oregon Ducks football team saw key contributions from true freshmen like cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., wide receiver Dakorien Moore, as well as running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks staff haven't stopped added talented recruits to the roster, while also utilizing the transfer portal, so more freshmen are likely to contribute in 2026. With a veteran-laden roster as well, a number of redshirt freshmen from the class of 2025
Gatlin Bair, Wide Receiver
This one almost feels like cheating, but Oregon wide receiver Gatlin Bair is considered a freshman despite committing to the Ducks as a five-star recruit in the class of 2024. Fans are still waiting to see Bair in action, though, after he missed the spring game with an undisclosed injury.
Still, Bair is expected to be more physically mature than his freshman counterparts spending the last two years serving in Texas on an LDS mission. If he can recover from his injury, playing time should be up for grabs in Oregon's wide receiver room. Headlined by Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Jeremiah McCellan, the Ducks are likely still going to rely on receivers like Iverson Hooks and potentially Bair as well.
Tradarian Ball, Running Back
The Ducks learned the importance of running back depth after having limited options at the position in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Indiana. Sophomores Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. are expected to lead the group, and Oregon running backs like Da'Juan Riggs and transfer Simeon Price will likely be the first guys off of the bench.
Still, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks seemingly use a committee of running backs to develop younger guys while keeping key contributors fresh. As a result, Ball could see the field earlier than some of his fellow freshmen, especially in clean-up duty late in games.
Douglas Utu, Offensive Line
Redshirt freshman Douglas Utu could be one of the three new starters on Oregon's offensive line in 2026. However, only one guard spot is available with Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli expected to continue starting alongside center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.
Utu may not beat out more experienced offensive linemen like Kawika Rogers or Yale transfer Michael Bennett, but Utu could very well break into the rotation. The Ducks have sometimes rotated through offensive line combinations early in the season, meaning Utu could have an opportunity to prove himself in the regular season.
Trey McNutt, Safety
Oregon redshirt freshman safety Trey McNutt was reportedly turning heads in practice before a broken leg delayed his Ducks debut by an entire season.
The Ducks are deep at safety with players like Koi Perich, Carl Williams IV, and Peyton Woodyard, but McNutt's athleticism makes him a breakout candidate in the defensive backfield for Oregon. A former five-star recruit, McNutt arguably has the highest ceiling in the Ducks' safety room, and he spent the past year learning Oregon's system from the sidelines.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.