Four Oregon Returning Starters With the Most to Prove This Season

The Oregon Ducks put their confidence on display during Big Ten Media Days during the week of July 27.

Coach Dan Lanning didn't sugarcoat how much he likes this roster, instilling the belief that the Ducks are getting closer and closer to finally hoisting a national title. This Ducks team is veteran-led, featuring quarterback Dante Moore choosing to return and Oregon luring back all four defensive linemen.

Speaking of the number four, there's a quartet of returning Ducks with arguably the most to prove this season, including two aiming to avoid a "sophomore jinx."

Quarterback Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore drops back as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore sounded poised and confident himself about the 2026 Ducks during his media day appearance. He's already surpassed the expectations fans and analysts plastered onto the dual-threat.

However, Moore still faces arguably his most scrutinized season yet since his arrival to Eugene.

For starters, many will wonder if he's ready to shed the Peach Bowl debacle against Indiana. Then it comes down to if Moore did right by choosing to return and bypass the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moore gets tested right out of the gate against a Boise State team that's been a historic thorn on the side of Oregon. Then Moore has two highly-anticipated road games against USC and Ohio State that can boost his Heisman Trophy and draft chances.

Oregon quarterbacks are known to draw millions of eyes and get placed under a pressure cooker. This season presents a great chance for Moore to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats in Eugene, plus within the college game.

Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore showed the speed and versatilty that turned him into a coveted five-star recruit.

Oregon and elevated offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer will expect full samples of his stardom this time, especially with the wide receiver room adding a new weapon (2026 five-star signing Jalen Lott), luring a prized transfer (ex-UAB wideout Iverson Hooks) and re-adding a past star (Evan Stewart, who missed the 2025 season with injury).

Furthermore, Moore must prove that the "sophomore jinx" doesn't apply to him. And that he's ready to deliver his first set of 100-yard receiving games even in a deep wideout room.

Defensive Tackle Bear Alexander

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexander exuded his confidence before Big Ten Media Days, thanks to firing off a national championship warning after squatting 855 pounds in the weight room.

That heavy lift mark, plus his appearance at the July Sack Summit hosted by Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby, fuels higher expectations for the defensive tackle.

Duck fans, though, will hope the time spent with Crosby and the other NFL veterans will create a stronger pass rush out of him. Alexander enters this season with the chance to prove he's more than a gap plugger and run stuffer.

Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. (4) intercepts a pass intended for Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (7) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The four-star cornerback signing for 2025 Finney cracked the two-deep right away. Then established himself as one of the nation's best shutdown cornerbacks.

But he enters this season behind Alabama star Dijon Lee and Notre Dame's Leonard Moore per Pro Football Focus's list of top 10 cornerbacks. Finney can prove he deserves the top.

Yet he, too, must avoid the jinx attached to second-year college stars. Plus his patience likely will get tested even more, as opposing quarterbacks likely will throw to the side of fellow cornerback Ify Obidegwu to avoid Finney. But Finney delivering an even more decorated sophomore season will spark Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year conversations.

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