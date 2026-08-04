5 Exciting Quotes from Oregon Ducks Media Day
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Oregon Ducks media day was underway on Monday. Here are five quotes that should excite Oregon fans.
Kawika Rogers with High Praise for Drew Mehringer
Oregon offensive lineman Kawika Rogers is entering another season with the Ducks in 2026. Rogers the rest of the Oregon offense will be under a new offensive coordinator this season. From 2023-2025, Oregon’s offensive coordinator was Will Stein. Stein left Oregon offseason to become the next head coach for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning promoted Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator this offseason. Mehringer has been on the Oregon staff as a co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2022. Rogers spoke highly of Mehringer at media day.
“Coach Mehringer is like Albert Einstein for football,” Rogers said.
Oregon’s offense averaged 36.9 points per game in 2025, the 11th most in the country out of 136 FBS teams. Will Mehringer be able to keep that up and possibly even improve it?
Nasir Wyatt Seeing More Quickness from Matayo Uiagalelei
Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt spoke about the offseason and how he was able to put on 20-30 pounds of muscle. Wyatt also talked about how another Oregon outside linebacker, Matayo Uiagaleilei has been losing pounds. It has resulted in a quicker Uiagaleilei.
“I think he’s going to move a lot more twitchier this year,” Wyatt said. “Just seeing it off the block, I’m like ‘Man this dude is twitching.’”
In his first three seasons with the Ducks from 2023-2025, Uiagaleilei has tallied 90 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 18.5 sacks.
Dan Lanning Shows Excitement About Running Back Room
Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke on the Ducks running back room headlined by running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, who broke out as true freshmen in 2025.
"They (Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.) both had huge roles in our team and now they have a lot of experience too. They played a lot on ability and now they're getting the opportunity to play on what they know," Lanning said to reporters. "Should be a good group. It will be a different group. We'll have to figure out what our strengths are, what our weaknesses are."
Lanning Compares Oregon Team to Georgia Title Team
Lanning was asked if there was any similiarites to his last national championship winning team at Georgia in 2022 to this Oregon team. Lanning was the defensive coordinator for that Bulldogs title winning team.
"Both teams were certainly talented. Both teams had good experience coming back. I think in that piece, we're very similar," Lanning said.
Lanning admitted he doesn't quite remember exactly how he felt about that Georgia team at this point in the season, but from a far, there are some similairites between the two.
Lanning on Hiring In-House Coordinators
Lanning talked about the benefit of having in-house hires at both offensive and defensive coordinator this offseason.
"There's benefits...When you stay in-house, maybe you don't create as many new ideas. I'm really excited about the new ideas that we've had brought," Lanning said. "It's an adjustment, but it's been one we've been through...There's not drastic changes schematically with what we're doing."
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1