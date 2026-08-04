5 Exciting Quotes from Oregon Ducks Media Day

Oregon Ducks media day was underway on Monday. Here are five quotes that should excite Oregon fans.

Kawika Rogers with High Praise for Drew Mehringer

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon offensive lineman Kawika Rogers is entering another season with the Ducks in 2026. Rogers the rest of the Oregon offense will be under a new offensive coordinator this season. From 2023-2025, Oregon’s offensive coordinator was Will Stein. Stein left Oregon offseason to become the next head coach for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning promoted Drew Mehringer to offensive coordinator this offseason. Mehringer has been on the Oregon staff as a co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2022. Rogers spoke highly of Mehringer at media day.

“Coach Mehringer is like Albert Einstein for football,” Rogers said.

Kawika Rogers - “Coach Mehringer is like Albert Einstein for football.” — Nate Bishop - Scoop Duck (@NateBish) August 3, 2026

Oregon’s offense averaged 36.9 points per game in 2025, the 11th most in the country out of 136 FBS teams. Will Mehringer be able to keep that up and possibly even improve it?

Nasir Wyatt Seeing More Quickness from Matayo Uiagalelei

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt spoke about the offseason and how he was able to put on 20-30 pounds of muscle. Wyatt also talked about how another Oregon outside linebacker, Matayo Uiagaleilei has been losing pounds. It has resulted in a quicker Uiagaleilei.

“I think he’s going to move a lot more twitchier this year,” Wyatt said. “Just seeing it off the block, I’m like ‘Man this dude is twitching.’”

Nasir Wyatt had a mentor in his weight gain this offseason. While he put on 20-30 lbs, Matayo Uiagalelei was shedding. Nas sees the impact.



"I think he's gonna move a lot more twitchier this year. Like, just seeing it off the block, I'm like, 'Man, this dude is twitching.'" — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) August 3, 2026

In his first three seasons with the Ducks from 2023-2025, Uiagaleilei has tallied 90 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 18.5 sacks.

Dan Lanning Shows Excitement About Running Back Room

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke on the Ducks running back room headlined by running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, who broke out as true freshmen in 2025.

"They (Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.) both had huge roles in our team and now they have a lot of experience too. They played a lot on ability and now they're getting the opportunity to play on what they know," Lanning said to reporters. "Should be a good group. It will be a different group. We'll have to figure out what our strengths are, what our weaknesses are."

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning Compares Oregon Team to Georgia Title Team

Lanning was asked if there was any similiarites to his last national championship winning team at Georgia in 2022 to this Oregon team. Lanning was the defensive coordinator for that Bulldogs title winning team.

"Both teams were certainly talented. Both teams had good experience coming back. I think in that piece, we're very similar," Lanning said.

Lanning admitted he doesn't quite remember exactly how he felt about that Georgia team at this point in the season, but from a far, there are some similairites between the two.

Lanning on Hiring In-House Coordinators

Lanning talked about the benefit of having in-house hires at both offensive and defensive coordinator this offseason.

"There's benefits...When you stay in-house, maybe you don't create as many new ideas. I'm really excited about the new ideas that we've had brought," Lanning said. "It's an adjustment, but it's been one we've been through...There's not drastic changes schematically with what we're doing."

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