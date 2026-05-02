Oregon Fuels Recruiting Buzz With Four-Star Offensive Lineman Visit

Now that the Oregon Ducks’ 2026 Spring Game is in the rearview and the calendar flips to May, the coaching staff seems to be shifting its focus to recruiting.

Members of Dan Lanning’s staff continue to be pictured alongside recruits across the country post-spring practices. A pair of Ducks coaches recently paid four-star offensive line recruit Gecova Doyal a visit up North.

Oregon Ducks Coaches Visit Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry leads a workout during spring practice with the Ducks in Eugene, Ore. Thursday, April, 13, 2023. Sports Oregon Spring Practice | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The interior offensive lineman appears to be among Oregon’s priorities in the 2027 recruiting class, given their visits to see him in Washington in 2026 alone.

Doyal posted on May 1 that offensive line coach A’lique Terry and Oregon chief of staff Marshall Malchow visited him for dinner. It’s not the first time that Terry, who could possibly be his collegiate position coach, went to see him in Washington.

The recruit posted in January that he had lunch with Terry. A few days later, Lanning and quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai appeared in Washington to see him. Doyal attended the program’s Junior Day shortly after. He’s set to return to Eugene for his official visit, which is scheduled for June 5-7.

Impact of Offensive Lineman Gecova Doyal’s Recruitment

Sep 16, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the 4th quarter against the Hawaii Warriors at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Doyal plays for Puyallup High School in Washington, where he’s ranked the No. 4 recruit in the state by 247Sports and Rivals. Doyal is considered a four-star by Rivals and the No. 17 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 class.

The 6-4, 290-pound recruit is also set to visit the Washington Huskies and the UCLA Bruins. Even though the Huskies are the in-state program, the Ducks are currently favored by Rivals to land a commitment.

Doyal's official visits will likely be critical to his decision. The Oregon staff has gone the extra mile so far to develop and maintain a relationship with him, but his official visit is where the team can make a lasting impression.

The Ducks’ only offensive line commitment in the 2027 class is currently three-star Avery Michael. Michael is listed as an offensive tackle, differing from Doyal, who could be their first offensive line commitment on the interior.

Oregon Ducks Staff Hits the Recruiting Trail

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lanning and his staff have made the most of their short amount of time since the spring season concluded. The team has been reported to visit recruits in Washington, Southern California, Alabama and in more states across the United States.

Ka'ai, defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, Terry and Malchow are among the coaches to travel in the past week. It seems that Terry and Malchow are visiting recruiting targets together. The pair met with offensive line recruit Lex Mailangi in Southern California earlier in the week before going to Washington.

The Ducks currently have 11 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class. There’s still a lot of time left in the cycle, so the team will push to land more commitments as they try to earn another top-five class. The offensive line is an area Oregon will likely try to add to as the cycle picks up.

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